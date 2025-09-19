Women are no longer on the sidelines of the UAE’s financial markets. Far from being cautious newcomers, women in the UAE are building diversified portfolios.Women are no longer on the sidelines of the UAE’s financial markets. Far from being cautious newcomers, women in the UAE are building diversified portfolios.

Women Are Changing the Face of Investing in The UAE – This Survey Shows How

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 18, 2025

Women are no longer on the sidelines of the UAE’s financial markets. Far from being cautious newcomers, women in the UAE are building diversified portfolios, aligning with growth sectors, and showing striking confidence in both the local economy and the long-term outlook of UAE companies.

eToro’s latest survey reveals that among UAE investors, women are leading in savings and pensions, with higher participation rates than men in both areas. 81% have a savings account (vs. 74% of men), and 26% invest in pensions (vs. 12% of men). More than half (54%) also hold crypto, highlighting their openness to emerging asset classes.

Dr Heloise Greeff, Popular Investor at eToroDr Heloise Greeff, Popular Investor at eToro

Dr Heloise Greeff, Popular Investor at eToro, remarks that women are also seasoned participants. More than 70% have been investing for more than three years, and a small but notable proportion (5%) have more than a decade of experience. They are also much more likely than men to hold their investments for years (43% of women vs. 30% of men), reinforcing their steady, long-term commitment.

This aligns closely with their primary financial goals. While women share the same top ambition as men — achieving financial independence (52% women vs. 51% men) — they are more likely to invest with long-term security in mind (49% women vs. 46% men).

Real estate (44%) and financial services (54%) dominate their sector allocations, but their ambitions extend further. In the next three months, many women investors plan to increase their allocations in renewables (39%), healthcare (38%), technology (36%), and discretionary consumer goods (38%). This approach aligns closely with the UAE’s broader growth agenda, signaling that women are proactively and strategically anticipating its next moves.

Women investors in the UAE are also responsive to market developments. Results show that a combined 91% have already adjusted (46%) or are planning to adjust (45%) their portfolios in response to global trade tensions and tariff announcements.

Both women and men view gold (50% vs. 49%) and real estate (44% vs. 45%) as reliable assets during periods of volatility. However, differences emerge in asset classes: men are notably more likely to favour crypto (52% vs. 38% of women), while women show greater preference for local equities (35% vs. 26% of men) and cash holdings (26% vs. 19%). These patterns suggest that in a volatile market environment, women tend to prioritise relatively stable or familiar asset classes, whereas men demonstrate a stronger inclination toward higher-risk digital assets.

What clearly unites both genders, however, is their overwhelming confidence in the local economy. 92% of both men and women are confident in the current UAE economy, with similar trust in the long-term performance of UAE-listed companies (92% men, 91% women). Optimism is firm across everyone, with 81% of women and 82% of men expecting significant market gains in the next 12 months.

These insights challenge long-standing stereotypes. Women in the UAE are showing they are comfortable blending traditional and alternative assets, adept at identifying growth sectors, and willing to commit to a long-term view. They are experienced, empowered, and increasingly influential in setting the tone for the UAE’s investment future.

This evolution is not happening in isolation. National initiatives such as the UAE Gender Balance Council and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy are enabling an environment for women to expand their financial literacy, access investment opportunities, and secure their independence. The result is a growing cohort of female investors who are not only managing their personal wealth but also contributing to the resilience and dynamism of the UAE’s financial markets.

In short, women investors are a driving force in the UAE’s retail investment landscape.

About eToro

eToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

