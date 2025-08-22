Workday, Inc. ($WDAY) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat, Shares Slip on Acquisition News

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/22 21:33
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226+4.34%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-5.26%

TLDR

  • Q2 2025 GAAP EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.49 last year
  • Adjusted EPS: $2.21, topping analyst consensus of $2.11
  • Revenue up 12.6% year-over-year to $2.35 billion
  • Workday announces acquisition of Paradox, an AI hiring platform
  • Shares drop 5.82% pre-market, trading at $214.33

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) reported second-quarter earnings for the fiscal period ended July 31, 2025. At the close of August 21, shares finished at $227.58, before slipping 5.82% pre-market to $214.33 following the company’s financial update and acquisition news.

Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

The enterprise cloud software provider posted GAAP net income of $228 million, or $0.84 per share, compared with $132 million, or $0.49 per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings reached $2.21 per share, surpassing both last year’s $1.75 and analyst expectations of $2.11.

Revenue came in at $2.348 billion, representing 12.6% growth year-over-year, narrowly exceeding Wall Street’s forecast of $2.34 billion.

Analysts’ Expectations and Market Reaction

The latest results were broadly positive, with both earnings and revenue exceeding analyst estimates. Thirty-four analysts had set EPS forecasts ranging between $1.87 and $2.31, while the consensus stood at $2.11. Workday’s $2.21 print was well within the upper range, reinforcing confidence in its operational momentum.

Despite the earnings beat, Workday’s stock performance has faced headwinds in 2025. The shares have fallen 11.8% year-to-date and are down 5.2% this quarter, underperforming the S&P 500, which has gained 8.31% YTD.

Strategic Acquisition of Paradox

Alongside earnings, Workday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Paradox, a conversational AI company focused on transforming the candidate experience for frontline and high-volume hiring.

Paradox’s technology powers real-time applicant interactions, offering instant responses, scheduling, and support. Its platform has facilitated more than 189 million AI-assisted candidate conversations and has improved time-to-hire rates dramatically for customers.

The acquisition positions Workday to expand its talent acquisition suite by integrating Paradox with its existing recruiting capabilities, joining forces with AI-driven solutions like HiredScore.

Industry experts view the deal as highly strategic, giving Workday leadership in the AI-powered hiring space. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of Workday’s fiscal 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Performance Overview

Despite revenue growth and strategic expansion, Workday’s returns have lagged broader markets over different time horizons:

  • YTD Return: -11.8% (vs. S&P 500 +8.31%)
  • 1-Year Return: -2.54% (vs. S&P 500 +13.33%)
  • 3-Year Return: +35.32% (vs. S&P 500 +50.65%)
  • 5-Year Return: +18.13% (vs. S&P 500 +87.51%)

While the company continues to grow revenue and strengthen its product suite, investors are cautious about profitability trends and integration costs related to Paradox.

The post Workday, Inc. ($WDAY) Stock: Q2 Earnings Beat, Shares Slip on Acquisition News appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Partager
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.578+4.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.05436+5.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1046+4.61%
Partager
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Partager
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01648+3.97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1788-2.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1315+3.62%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months