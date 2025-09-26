World Champion Alysa Liu Drops Program Featuring D4vd Track Amid Homicide Investigation

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 28: Alysa Liu of United States reacts in the Women´s Free Skating during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at the TD Garden on March 28, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joosep Martinson – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images) International Skating Union via Getty Images

U.S. figure skating star and World Champion Alysa Liu has encountered an unexpected obstacle on her road to a second Olympic berth.

Looking to refine her routines ahead of the approaching Olympic season, Liu debuted a new short program on September 15 at the 2025 Lombardia Trophy. The program was choreographed to “This Is How It Feels” by Laufey — one of Liu’s favorite artists — and d4vd, a TikTok personality turned singer-songwriter.

However, Liu’s performance came just a week after news broke of d4vd’s potential connection to a homicide investigation.

On September 8, the decomposed body of missing teenager Celeste Rivas was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla linked to the 20-year-old musician, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Police Department is treating the case as a homicide and has searched a home connected to the singer. D4vd, whose full name is David Anthony Burke, has not been named a suspect or charged with a crime.

Nonetheless, Liu announced yesterday that she and her team would be scrapping the short program using d4vd’s track.

“As many of you know, I recently debuted a new short program for the ‘25-‘26 season. However, in light of recent news, my team & I are confidently pursuing a different direction that aligns with my values & just my overall ethos,” Liu shared in an Instagram post.

“I’m eager to start brainstorming new ideas, & I want to ensure my creative process isn’t rushed. So, in the meantime, you may see some familiar programs. Thank you for your ongoing support,” she said.

Liu’s decision was met with resounding support from the figure skating community, with some describing Liu’s decision as “wise beyond (her) years.”

In March, Liu shocked the figure skating world, defeating Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto to become the World Champion in ladies’ singles. Liu’s win marked the U.S. ladies’ first world champion since Kimmie Meissner in 2006. Liu delivered on home ice in Boston, completing an unprecedented comeback after returning from retirement.

Liu is expected to vie for one of three spots on her second straight Olympic team, alongside top U.S. skaters Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Liu attested to her team’s reasoning.

“I have to change it, you know? Forced to change my hand, basically,” she said on Wednesday while discussing the short program. Liu described the ‘grief’ of abandoning the program, but vowed to respond optimistically.

“There’s nothing like a fresh start.”

