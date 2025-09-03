World Liberty Financial burns 47M tokens — will WLFI price recover?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 18:27
NEAR
NEAR$2.442+4.98%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08624+12.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.374+1.28%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2279+0.66%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.10729-5.63%

World Liberty Financial has burned 47 million tokens on Sept. 2, trimming supply in a bid to revive momentum after a 55% plunge from its post-launch high, but WLFI price has yet to show signs of recovery.

Summary

  • 47 million WLFI tokens, equivalent to 0.19% of circulating supply, have been burned.
  • WLFI price trades near $0.23, down 55% from its post-launch high, consolidating above $0.21 support.
  • A community-backed plan to fund ongoing burns with protocol fees could revive WLFI price if approved.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the cryptocurrency launched by the Trump family’s crypto venture, executed a token burn of 47 million WLFI tokens on Sept. 2, sending them to an irrecoverable burn address, according to Lookonchain. This burn represents approximately 0.19% of the current circulating supply, which was just over 24.66 billion tokens, and trims the total supply to around 99.95 billion.

The burn was executed about 15 hours ago, but has had little to no effect on price so far. WLFI price is still trading at $0.23, around the same level it closed yesterday, after plunging about 55% from its post-launch all-time high of $0.46.

After that drop, the coin has been consolidating sideways above support established at around $0.21. The major resistance level is around $0.25–$0.26, which corresponds to the post-launch peaks following the initial sell-off.

It’s unclear whether WLFI price will recover in the near term, as the token’s 1-hour chart continues to print small-bodied candles that reflect market indecision. In addition, trading volume has dried up significantly since yesterday, highlighting weakening momentum and lack of participation.

Source: TradingView

Buyback plan could lift WLFI price

Although the recent token burn has yet to impact WLFI’s price, there is cautious optimism among holders who entered post-launch. Yesterday, the team has introduced a proposal for an ongoing buyback-and-burn program, funded through protocol-owned liquidity fees.

If approved, the buyback-and-burn program could provide sustained deflationary pressure on WLFI’s supply, potentially reviving WLFI price momentum.

Source: https://crypto.news/world-liberty-financial-burns-47m-tokens-will-wlfi-price-recover/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752+0.56%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036+4.45%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01735-1.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Partager
TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Yu Jin, TechnoRevenant had previously profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations, and subsequently went long on XPL with 1x leverage through 15+ addresses. It currently holds 38.17 million XPL in Hyperliquid, worth approximately $26 million, and has turned from a floating profit of $10 million to a floating loss of $3.67 million.
67COIN
67$0.004639-4.89%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 19:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

AlloyX Group merges with Huaying Holdings at a valuation of US$350 million