World Liberty Financial Discloses Reason for Blacklisting 272 Wallets

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:53
SUN
SUN$0.020002-5.74%
WLFI
WLFI$0.213+19.93%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07873-16.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.11564-3.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+0.51%

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed that it blacklisted 272 wallets and explained why it made this move. This comes amid the DeFi project’s move to blacklist TRON founder Justin Sun’s wallet over allegations of him dumping his coins on investors.

World Liberty Financial Addresses Blacklisting 272 Wallets

In an X post, the DeFi project stated that it did this to protect users and not to silence normal activity. The team confirmed that it blacklisted these wallets over the past few days, while noting that they did this solely to prevent harm while they investigate and help users who are impacted.

World Liberty Financial went on to give a breakdown of the 272 wallets that they blacklisted. They blocked 215 of these wallets (79%)  due to phishing attacks. The team stated that they intervened to prevent hackers from draining funds and are now working with the rightful owners to secure the assets.

Furthermore, 50 (18.4%) wallet owners reported compromise through fake support teams, which prompted the blacklisting to help these token holders recover their funds. The DeFi project blacklisted five wallets due to high-risk exposure, while one of the 272 wallets is under review for misappropriation of other holders’ funds.

Notably, this development comes amid World Liberty Financial’s decision to blacklist Justin Sun’s wallets over allegations that he was dumping his tokens on investors. The TRON founder has denied these allegations, claiming that the team ‘unreasonably’ froze his tokens.

Amid this development, the WLFI token has rebounded from the decline earlier in the week. TradingView data shows that the token is trading at around $0.1966, up around 8% today.

Source: TradingView; WLFI Daily Chart

As CoinGape earlier reported, the World Liberty Financial token debuted at a $7 billion market cap when it launched on September 1. The token had dropped to an all-time low of $0.1632 amid a wave of sell-offs from presale investors taking profit.

ZachXBT Commends The WLFI Team

On-chain sleuth ZachXBT commended the World Liberty Financial team following a statement from one of the token holders whose wallet address the DeFi project blacklisted due to high-risk exposure.

In an X post, he stated that he is glad to see the team taking a more proactive approach than others, such as Circle, since this move ultimately benefits victims.

However, he noted that the team really needs to be cautious, as it may cause irreparable damage to their reputation if they blacklist the false positives. ZachXBT added that the hard part is finding the balance between it, and most teams fail to do that.

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor who has covered topics that cut across several niches. His speed and alacrity in covering breaking updates are second to none. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand.

Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing.

Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/world-liberty-financial-discloses-reason-for-blacklisting-272-wallets/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

As market sentiment gradually cooled down and the on-chain ecosystem entered a cooling-off period, the trading volume and revenue of trading robots experienced a cliff-like decline, and they were forced to usher in a new round of adaptation and transformation. At the same time, trading robots became increasingly &quot;involuted&quot;, and the original simple high-speed snap-up strategy gradually failed, replaced by more complex functional expansion, more flexible trading strategies and higher standards of security capabilities.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09931-0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.010894-1.08%
SNAP
SNAP$0.000004225-0.35%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:53
Partager
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000216--%
Partager
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Partager
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004465-0.82%
Partager
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Digital analysis of the current status of trading robots: Solana is still the main battlefield, and newcomers surpass old players in multi-scenario games

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Is the NFT Market Making a Comeback? Here’s What Data Shows

Crypto Analysts Predict BlockchainFX Presale Could Deliver 1000x ROI Like Polygon’s 12,000% Run