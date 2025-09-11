World Liberty Financial Introduced Project Wings, a Trader Centric Initiative

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has introduced a trader-centric initiative called Project Wings.

The initiative is in association with Raydium and Bonk.fun to reward USDT1 trading pairs.

The announcement comes hours after USDT1 became an exclusive stablecoin in Falcon Stable community sale.

World Liberty Financial, or WLFI, announced the launch of Project Wings. It is an initiative that centers around traders and has been defined as a new chapter on Solana. Project Wings has been launched in association with Raydium and Bonk.fun, with USDT1 as the reward token. The announcement comes hours after WLFI underlined an exclusive utility in the Falcon Finance ecosystem.

World Liberty Financial Launched Project Wings

Referring to it as a new chapter for USDT1, World Liberty Financial has introduced Project Wings. The trader-centric initiative by WLFI aims to boost trading and activities within the Solana ecosystem. The announcement further highlights that traders will be rewarded with USDT1, a stablecoin by WLFI, pairs once the program goes live.

Notably, USDT1 trading pairs will be live on Raydium and Bonk.fun. The announcement has drawn reactions from both partners. Raydium said that it was the time to take off, linked to the tagline of the initiative, which is – The Eagle Takes Off. Bonk.fun acknowledged it by responding – let’s BONK. Many community members have also responded by calling it a new high chapter.

Raydium and Bonk.fun Shed More Light

Raydium and Bonk.fun shared details with the community on participating in the initiative. Raydium said that participants may qualify based on bonding curve trading volume, creating or launching tokens paired with USDT1, and recording activity on WLFI wallet app, which is coming soon. The WLFI app, as per the announcement while drafting this article, will be launched in the coming days.

Bonk.fun underlined two different ways for deployers and traders. Deployers can select USDT1 when they are creating a token to be paired with the stablecoin. Traders can trade USDT1 pairs through the UIs of either Bonk.fun or Raydium Protocol. Rewards are expected to come to the WLFI app after it is launched.

WLFI Mentions Exclusive Utility of USDT1

The announcement about Project Wings comes hours after WLFI shared the exclusive utility of its stablecoin. USDT1, according to the X post, will be utilized in Falcon Stable community sale as an exclusive stablecoin. World Liberty Financial acknowledged that this fuels its adoption along with community growth.

Falcon Stable community sale will be hosted by Buidlpad with the sale size of $4,000,000. Only USDT1 has been mentioned as the accepted token. Contributions to the community sale can be made within the range of $50 and $4,000. The max cap for eligible participants mentioned by Falcon Stable is $5,175.

Highlighted Crypto News Today:

Boxed In or Breaking Out: Can Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Draw Battle Lines at the $120K Wall?