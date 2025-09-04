World Liberty Financial Price Prediction: WLFI Is Biggest Loser With 20% Slump As Trump-Linked Coin Continues Post-Launch Implosion

The World Liberty Financial price tumbled 20% to $0.18 in the past 24 hours to become the biggest loser among major cryptos as it continues its post-launch crash.

WLFI has now plummeted 45% from its all-time high, according to CoinGecko, and its market capitalization has fallen to $4.4 billion, leaving it as the 31st biggest crypto, according to CoinMarketCap. Trading volumes also fell 20% to $989 million.

According to Coinalyze data, the WLFI token’s open interest plunged 15% to $497 million, which signals lower bets in favor of the token.

WLFI Struggles As ABTC Gains Ground

In a bid to reduce the dramatic fall, the project burned 47 million WLFI tokens, permanently removing them from circulation. But this accounted for only 0.19% of the circulating supply, limiting its impact.

Despite the substantial token burn, big crypto whales suffered millions in losses as the Trump family-linked token sustains its downtrend.

One investor closed a profitable long position only to lose $1.6 million on a subsequent leveraged bet. In contrast, others incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses, highlighting the quickly fading confidence in the token’s prospects.

The struggles of WLFI come at the same time as another Trump-connected crypto project, American Bitcoin (ABTC) is generating buzz in the crypto space.

American Bitcoin, a new cryptocurrency mining venture supported by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., made its debut on Nasdaq on Wednesday under the ticker symbol “ABTC.”

In line with Trump’s pro-crypto agenda, which has created a more accommodating environment for the growth of digital assets in the country, Eric has expressed ambition for the US to lead the global Bitcoin economy.

The ABTC stock ended its Nasdaq debut up 16% to trade $8.04 per share, according to Webull. That added about $1.5 billion to the Trump family’s paper wealth.

World Liberty Financial Price Slides

The WLFI/USD analysis on the 1-hour chart reflects a clear bearish trend as the WLFI price continues to trade within a falling channel pattern.

Since its sharp selloff from the highs, the World Liberty Financial price has consistently respected the channel boundaries, forming lower highs and lower lows. Recently, the price of WLFI touched the lower boundary of this channel, suggesting that selling pressure may be reaching a temporary exhaustion point.

World Liberty Financial Price Chart Analysis Source: GeckoTerminalWLFI/USD Chart Analysis Source: GeckoTerminal

WLFI Indicators Point To Exhaustion And A Possible Bounce

Examining the major indicators, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 1-hour chart, currently at $0.2226, is acting as dynamic resistance, keeping the price of World Liberty Financial well below it. This further reinforces the short-term bearish bias.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 29.48, which places WLFI in oversold territory.

When the RSI dips below 30, it often signals that selling momentum is overextended and that a corrective bounce or relief rally may soon occur. The price of WLFI currently sits around $0.1848, a level where buyers are starting to show some reaction at the channel’s support zone.

The current outlook suggests that WLFI is poised for a trend reversal. If the bounce plays out, the price of WLFI could attempt to retest the mid-channel resistance around the $0.20–$0.21 range, with stronger resistance waiting at the 50-day SMA near $0.2226.

On the other hand, if bearish momentum persists and the channel support breaks decisively, the price may slide further into new lows.

According to a prominent crypto analyst on X, Ali Martinez, WLFI’s bearish trend could continue, which could push the price of World Liberty Financial to $0.15 or even $0.1.

To add to such a bearish sentiment, Senator Elizabeth Warren has labelled the venture as “corruption, plain and simple.”

However, Scott Melker, popularly known as ‘The Wolf of All Streets,’ with over 1 million followers on X, believes that “WLFI will probably do exceptionally well.”

