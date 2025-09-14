World Liberty Financial Proposes Buyback And Burn Using Liquidity Fee Revenues ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 05:55
WLFI
WLFI$0.229+11.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09605+0.92%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07482-2.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.1332+1.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01518+0.26%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

A proposal to route fees from protocol-owned liquidity for a token buyback has sparked significant interest in the World Liberty Financial community. The buy-back proposal has garnered 99.69% of votes in its favor, with WLFI up by nearly 4% since the launch of the voting.

Buyback and Burn Proposal Gets Overwhelming Community Support

World Liberty Financial has put forward a proposal to use all the fees earned by the project’s protocol-owned liquidity (POL) to be deployed in the open market purchase of WLFI. According to the proposal, the ultimate goal of the buyback process is to permanently burn WLFI tokens, a move expected to yield numerous benefits for the ecosystem.

According to the proposal, the buyback and burn program will foster “stronger holder alignment” since it removes tokens from circulation held by participants that are not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth. Furthermore, the team notes that the proposal will trigger a growth spurt for WLFI, as increased usage will lead to a surge in realized fees and ultimately result in more WLFI being burned.

In terms of operation, WLFI will collect fees from its liquidity position on Solana, BSC, and Ethereum blockchains. 100% of the costs will be used to purchase WLFI tokens, with purchased tokens transferred to a burn address and recorded on the blockchain.

The proposal clarified that fees from community and third-party liquidity pools will not be affected by the buyback and burn process. Community members will have the option to vote in favor of the proposal or vote against it, opting to keep fees in the project’s treasury. 

Advertisement

&nbsp

With voting set to end on September 18, 99.69% of the 4,924 votes cast are in favor of the proposal, while only 0.08% are voting against the buyback and burn plan. If passed, the proposal disclosed that the team will scale up the WLFI buyback and burns by exploring additional sources of revenue.

“We believe the community preference is to maximize impact and burn 100% of WLFI POL fees,” read the proposal.

Previous community votes opened the floodgates for WLFI trading with the Trump family-backed project, trading at $0.46 at the start of September. Prices tumbled to lows of 0.1632 before picking their way up to present levels of $0.2092, gaining over 4% over the last day. The surge in valuation has seen WLFI rank as the 30th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Apart from the proposal to make the WLFI token tradable, the community has voted to test airdrop functionality by distributing the USD1 stablecoin to token holders. The successful vote back in May led to around 85,000 WLFI holders receiving $47 worth of USD1.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/world-liberty-financial-proposes-buyback-and-burn-using-liquidity-fee-revenues/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Generative AI: Is It Moving From Large Language Models to Small Languge Models?

Generative AI: Is It Moving From Large Language Models to Small Languge Models?

Large language models (LLMs) have played a pivotal role in the significant growth witnessed by GenAI. But LLMs come with a number of built-in issues that act as a damper on the universal adoption of the technology. This is where the move to SLMs or small language models makes eminent sense. These need to conform to a much smaller number of parameters than in the case of LLMs. They are able to run admirably on devices with lesser processing power.
Movement
MOVE$0.1331+1.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1488-0.66%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04117-0.21%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/14 01:00
Partager
XRP Overtakes Shopify, Verizon, Citigroup in Market Value as Price Eyes $6

XRP Overtakes Shopify, Verizon, Citigroup in Market Value as Price Eyes $6

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$3.1157+0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017368+3.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 05:01
Partager
Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto

Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Crypto investor Lark Davis has poked holes into Cardano over its low user base, but community members have swooped in to defend the blockchain. ADA defenders cite its nearly eight-year uptime, governance mechanism, scalability, and growing utility as reasons for their confidence in the project. Lark Davis Stirs The Hornet’s Nest Bitcoin investor Lark Davis has criticized Cardano over its dwindling user base, casting doubt over its market capitalization. In an X post, Davis disclosed that Cardano’s market capitalization sits at $32 billion despite low activity levels on the blockchain, placing it side-by-side with Pump.fun. According to Davis, Pump.fun has emerged as one of the most popular projects in the cryptocurrency world, with a market capitalization of $2 billion. Given the activity levels of the Solana-based platform, Davis predicts a higher valuation for the project’s native token, PUMP. “Cardano, which almost no one uses, is worth $32 billion,” said Davis. “Pump Fun, one of the most popular and highest revenue apps in the entire industry, is worth just $2 billion. HIGHER.” At the moment, ADA trades at $0.92, rising by 13.27% over the last week in a rally driven by a raft of ecosystem activity. On the other hand, Pump.fun has surged 5% on the 24-hour chart to trade at $0.006. Amid the comparison, Davis disclosed that he owns a stash of PUMP tokens, fuelling a wave of reactions from Cardano proponents. Advertisement &nbsp Pseudonymous X account Dave took swipes at Davis’ claims of low activity on the Cardano network. Dave noted that “Cardano is widely used” and is still running after processing nearly $114 million in eight years. Dave argued that Cardano has consistently ranked as one of the top ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization since launch. He pointed to a growing ecosystem…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009284+2.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01516-0.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Generative AI: Is It Moving From Large Language Models to Small Languge Models?

XRP Overtakes Shopify, Verizon, Citigroup in Market Value as Price Eyes $6

Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto

BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust

Best Crypto to Buy: 3 Meme Coins With Genuine 25x Growth Prospects in 2025