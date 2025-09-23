PANews reported on September 23rd that according to The Block , World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman stated at Korea Blockchain Week that the project will soon launch its own debit card and retail app, allowing users to integrate the USD1 stablecoin and its app with Apple Pay . Folkman emphasized that World Liberty Financial will not issue its own blockchain and will remain chain- and platform-neutral. The project has already issued the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin, aiming to connect traditional finance with on-chain markets.PANews reported on September 23rd that according to The Block , World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman stated at Korea Blockchain Week that the project will soon launch its own debit card and retail app, allowing users to integrate the USD1 stablecoin and its app with Apple Pay . Folkman emphasized that World Liberty Financial will not issue its own blockchain and will remain chain- and platform-neutral. The project has already issued the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin, aiming to connect traditional finance with on-chain markets.

World Liberty Financial to launch debit card and retail app

Par : PANews
2025/09/23 11:53
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Coinstats2025/09/23 11:10
Coinstats2025/09/23 11:15
