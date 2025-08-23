World Liberty Financial Token Release Scheduled for September

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 18:51
World Liberty Financial, a blockchain venture linked to Donald Trump’s family, will allow investors to claim and trade its WLFI tokens starting September 1.

This launch represents the first time the token holders can access the asset since its presale rounds from last year.

WLFI to Unlock 20% of Presale Allocations First

The company announced on August 22 that WLFI will debut on the Ethereum network. According to the rollout plan, 20% of presale allocations will unlock for investors who participated in the $0.015 and $0.05 presale rounds.

Meanwhile, the tokens reserved for the founding team, advisors, and strategic partners remain locked as part of the vesting schedule.

WLFI stated that it will not release the remaining 80% of presale allocations automatically. Instead, token holders will set the timetable through a community governance vote.

The DeFi project said it aims to encourage long-term engagement rather than short-term selling pressure by linking supply directly to community decisions.

Meanwhile, new investors who missed the early rounds will still be able to purchase WLFI.

WLFI said it will list the token on decentralized exchanges first and add centralized platforms later. The project plans to name its exchange partners in the coming weeks.

Before this change, WLFI holders could only use their tokens to vote on governance matters. By enabling transfers, the project creates a live market price that would bring the token to a broader retail audience.

Introduces Lockbox for Claiming Process

WLFI has developed a wallet feature called the Lockbox to prepare for distribution.

According to the firm, token holders must activate their wallets through the Lockbox on the project’s website before claiming their assets. Once activated, balances reset to zero and all WLFI are transferred into the Lockbox—a process the firm says is standard for security.

The Lockbox contract was audited by Web3 security firm Cyfrin, with WLFI emphasizing that only audited code will govern the claims.

WLFI said it has already pre-screened presale wallets for compliance, allowing most investors to connect immediately. However, the project will restrict only a small number of wallets that failed to meet requirements.

WLFI will open the Lockbox on August 25, giving participants a week to activate their wallets before trading begins.

The Trump-related project added that it created the staging window to reduce technical delays and allow all holders to enter the market simultaneously when trading begins in September.

