World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Burns 47M Tokens as Price Plummets

World Liberty Financial burned 47 million WLFI tokens to combat the price decline.

Token burn represents 0.19% of the circulating supply as the project struggles with a 31% drop since the Monday launch.

World Liberty Financial conducted an emergency token burn this week, destroying 47 million WLFI tokens as the company experiences falling market performance. The Trump family-supported cryptocurrency project went live in public trading on Monday, but has not been able to sustain momentum. The token started trading at $0.331 and dropped more than 31% of its value in a few days. The sudden drop in price caused the project developers to take immediate steps to stabilize the market.

Token Burn Strategy Fails to Halt Market Slide

According to blockchain records, World Liberty Financial has permanently taken 47 million tokens out of circulation on Wednesday by burning them. The lost tokens are about 0.19% of the existing circulating supply, and there are 24.66 billion existing circulating tokens. The initial issue of the project was 100 billion tokens, of which only 25% of the tokens were available to trade at the time of launch. The cryptocurrency was heavily targeted by short sellers, which helped to maintain a continuous decrease in the price of tokens during the week.

The development team suggested that systematic buyback programs with protocol fees be applied to drive up token scarcity and value. The response of the community seems to be positive, as 133 proposal respondents have already indicated their approval of the burn initiative in the initial discussions. Formal voting processes are still underway with developers trying to get more of the stakeholders to agree on the future strategies of token economics.

Experts in the industry are not optimistic about the use of celebrity-supported cryptocurrencies and their sustainability in full-fledged financial markets. Kevin Rush of RAAC thinks that the success rates of crypto ecosystems will be dictated by institutional adoption, rather than celebrity endorsements. He cautions that this type of speculative trading on celebrity tokens harms the general trust in cryptocurrency markets in a major way.

The token launch also caused technical issues throughout the Ethereum network, which drove transaction fees to very high levels. Simple transfer gas fees went as high as $50 in times of high trading activity, which underscores the continued scalability issues with blockchain infrastructure. According to Mangirdas Ptasinskas of Galxe, these spikes in fees are evidence that the crypto ecosystem needs a lot of development work.

As per CMC data, WLFI is trading at around $0.2293, with a decline of 5% in the last 24 hours. The token burn is the initial significant intervention strategy by World Liberty Financial since it started public trading earlier this week.

