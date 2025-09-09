Worldcoin (WLD) Soars by 25% in a Single Day: What Are the Next Targets?

2025/09/09 01:58
Worldcoin
TL;DR

  • Renowned analysts eye further upside, with some envisioning triple-digit increases.
  • WLD’s price surge is likely fueled by Worldcoin’s new AMPC technology, which enhances privacy for Orb-verified users.

The Impressive Pump

WLD – the main utility and governance token within the Worldcoin ecosystem – recorded a 25% price increase in the past 24 hours, briefly surging to $1.30 (the highest point since the end of July).

WLD PriceWLD Price, Source: CoinGecko

It is the best-performing cryptocurrency for that timeframe (from the top 100 club), surpassing the gains posted by PENGU (+13%), FORM (+11%), and HYPE (+7%).

The market capitalization of WLD climbed to $2.5 billion, thus making it the 63rd-biggest digital asset and flipping well-known altcoins like Algorand (ALGO), Render (RENDER), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), and others.

Somewhat expected, the price increase caught the eye of numerous analysts, some of whom believe there’s more room for growth. The X user Lucky (who has over two million followers) thinks WLD “is aiming for a spectacular breakout,” targeting a rally beyond $4.

According to Captain Faibik, the asset’s price is on the verge of a multi-year trendline breakout. If flipped to the upside, this formation could lead to a 200% pump in the short term. 

What Drives the Rally?

The recent advancement of the crypto project Worldcoin could be considered among the main catalysts. Earlier this month, the World Foundation teamed up with TACEO, Inversed Tech, Modulus Labs, and Automata to release AMPC (or anonymized multi-party computation). 

To the uninitiated, Worldcoin allows users to scan their iris, and as an incentive, they receive WLD tokens. The recently introduced AMPC eliminates the need to store numerical codes derived from the iris and simplifies the verification process. It also operates with reputable third parties like the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU), UC Berkeley Center for Responsible Decentralized Intelligence (RDI), and others.

Over the weekend, Worldcoin revealed that the University of Engineering and Technology in Peru also joined as an AMPC partner. 

Another factor that may have positively impacted the asset’s price is the renewed investor interest. According to CoinMarketCap, WLD is among the top 10 trending cryptocurrencies today, while its trading volume on a 24-hour scale has jumped well above $1 billion.

