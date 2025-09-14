World’s First XRPL Hub Coming to Greece in 2026, Anodos Labs Confirms

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/14 20:00
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0715+0.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593-1.33%
xrpl
  • Thessaloniki will become Greece’s first blockchain hub under Anodos Labs’ XRPL initiative.
  • The project aims to create thousands of jobs and expand XRPL use cases across industries.
  • Universities, governments, and global developers will collaborate to position Greece as a blockchain leader.

Anodos Labs has unveiled plans to establish the world’s first XRPL-focused hub in Thessaloniki by 2026, marking a milestone for Greece’s blockchain landscape. The initiative will drive economic growth and job creation while expanding the XRPL ecosystem into new industries.

Thessaloniki, often seen as a city with untapped technological potential, will now host Greece’s pioneering blockchain hub, putting the nation on the global innovation map.

The hub is expected to generate thousands of jobs and attract international developers and businesses. By forging partnerships with governments and universities, Anodos Labs aims to build a talent pipeline that supports blockchain adoption in sectors such as finance, healthcare, education, supply chains, AI, and data security.

This combination of academic collaboration and government support is designed to fuel research, real-world applications, and sustained ecosystem growth.

Unlocking XRPL’s Potential Across Industries

The following hub seeks to realize the maximum potential of XRPL’s utility. It is used for more than safe financial payments, like in the use of digitalized patient records, teaching platforms, IoT networks, optimized supply chain networks for maximum effectiveness, and value additions for enterprises, and more.

These technologies are set to make the Greek economy more robust while validating the XRPL’s general ledger for sophisticated solutions. For companies, the hub is an opportunity for them to embrace cost-effective blockchain technologies for making businesses more efficient and secure.

For communities, it provides them access to inclusive technologies capable of transforming industries from the logistics space to the educational space. The long-term goal is for the XRPL not just to be a financial technology but also a foundation for various sectors’ digital transformation.

Empowering Talent Through Inclusive Programs

Anodos Labs has also set aside a supportive framework for members at the hub in Thessaloniki. It includes grants for new projects, guidance by professionals in the field, and access to business consulting, financial structuring, and legal advising. Entrepreneurs and developers will benefit from the provision of workshops and a fully-fitted coworking space for nurturing innovations.

The strategic initiative of opening the hub in Thessaloniki is quite deep. Greece is a good pool of skilled engineers and innovators, particularly from universities, whose vision perfectly matches XRPL.

With this good source of talent and global enthusiasm, Anodos Labs intends to turn Thessaloniki into a blockchain hub, bridging Europe, the Balkans, and the rest of the world.

Also Read: XRPL Gains Global Traction as Linklogis Expands Cross-Border Trade Finance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, the crypto assets managed by BitGo, a US cryptocurrency custody company, jumped from US$60 billion to US$100 billion in the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 22:11
Partager
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001762-1.45%
Everscale
EVER$0.01658+14.03%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Partager
Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Salima drew attention to a program that plans to use IOTA as a tool for advancing disaster preparedness and awareness campaigns. A planned demonstration will build the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System using Turing Certs’ DID and VC technology. A new disaster preparedness project is rolling out in Iizuka, Fukuoka. Japan is no stranger [...]]]>
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0725+0.46%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1939-4.05%
VinuChain
VC$0.0028-1.75%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise

Arctic Pablo Coin’s FINAL400 Bonus Turns Presale into Millions | Dogecoin Utility Grows, Pepe Stays Viral Among Top Cryptos to Buy Now