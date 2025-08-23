Wormhole Foundation Considerably Outbids Stargate with $120M USDC Offer

Key Points:
  • Wormhole Foundation proposes $120M cash offer for Stargate, surpassing LayerZero.
  • USDC cash deal ensures immediate liquidity for STG holders.
  • This bid could reshape DeFi bridging market dynamics.

The Wormhole Foundation has officially bid at least $120 million USDC to acquire Stargate, surpassing LayerZero’s $110 million offer, in a move announced through official foundation channels.

This acquisition underscores a strategic shift, promising liquidity and governance changes for Stargate’s ecosystem, while fostering competitive dynamics in DeFi and cross-chain technology landscapes.

$120M USDC Bid by Wormhole Overpowers LayerZero Offer

Wormhole Foundation has officially put forth a significant bid to acquire Stargate Finance, proposing a cash offer of $120 million USDC. This move exceeds LayerZero’s previous offer, which notably involved a token exchange rather than a cash payment. The foundational nature of the deal signifies an immediate effort to imbue liquidity and trust among STG holders through stablecoin transactions.

Market implications of this announcement include a potential liquidity boost for STG, through which holders might receive direct cash value rather than navigating token swaps. The proposal hints at sharper competition in DeFi bridge control, as Wormhole aims for cross-chain synergy enhancements.

Community reactions to the bid have been mixed, with official statements reinforcing confidence in the forward trajectory of both ecosystems. The proposal’s unveiling occurred through Wormhole’s communications, emphasizing the significance of speed in decision-making for the community’s benefit.

Stablecoin Deal May Reshape DeFi Bridging Landscape

Did you know? In past acquisition scenarios, deals structured in stablecoins often ensure a smoother transition by providing more predictable value than cryptocurrency token exchanges.

Coincu’s research team suggests that the Wormhole-Stargate deal could potentially lead to increased integration flows, fostering cross-chain technological advancements. Past trends highlight the likelihood of such mergers reshuffling governance powers, thereby affecting long-term ecosystem growth.

Stargate Finance(STG), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:04 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Market implications of this announcement include a potential liquidity boost for STG, through which holders might receive direct cash value rather than navigating token swaps. The proposal hints at sharper competition in DeFi bridge control, as Wormhole aims for cross-chain synergy enhancements.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/wormhole-stargate-takeover-bid/

