Wormhole Releases W Token 2.0 Upgrade, Implementing a New Token Economic Model

PANews reported on September 17th that Wormhole announced the launch of the W Token 2.0 upgrade. Key features include the establishment of the Wormhole Reserve , a 4% target base yield, and an optimized biweekly unlocking mechanism. The total supply of W Tokens is capped at 10 billion, with approximately 4.7 billion currently in circulation. The new mechanism accumulates protocol revenue and ecosystem application value into the reserve pool, with returns comprised of existing tokens and protocol revenue, with no additional inflation. Some allocation categories will have a 4.5- year linear unlocking period to enhance market stability and long-term incentives.