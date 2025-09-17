Wormhole Rolls Out W 2.0 Tokenomics: What It Means for Price, Yield, Token Unlocks in the Crypto Market

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/17 23:40
Wormhole
W$0.09477+8.03%
Triathon
GROW$0.043+72.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-2.24%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4503+1.03%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1814-0.98%

TLDR:

  • Wormhole Reserve will pool protocol revenue to grow ecosystem value and support W holders.
  • Staking W for governance earns a 4% base yield funded by supply and revenues, with no new inflation.
  • Annual token cliffs are gone, replaced with bi-weekly unlocks from October 3, 2025, reducing market stress.
  • Lock schedule for core contributors and validators extends six more months until October 2028.

Wormhole has revealed sweeping changes to the W token economy, reshaping how value flows through the network. 

The upgrade, called W 2.0, will establish a strategic reserve, introduce a 4% staking yield, and transition to a bi-weekly unlock schedule. These adjustments aim to link protocol growth directly to token value. 

The total W supply remains capped at 10 billion, with no inflation planned. Wormhole contributors say the goal is to align incentives and create a healthier market environment. 

Wormhole Reserve and 4% Yield Give W Holders a Clearer Path

At the center of W 2.0 is the Wormhole Reserve, which will gather both onchain and offchain revenues into a pool of W. According to the announcement, these proceeds will come from Wormhole, Wormhole Portal, and related applications.

Holders staking W for governance will now receive a 4% base reward. The payout is variable but uses existing token supply and revenues, not new issuance. That keeps W’s capped supply intact.

Portal Earn, a feature set to launch soon, will allow active users to boost rewards simply by using multichain applications. This structure links protocol adoption directly to user benefits.

With these moves, Wormhole is creating a closed loop where network growth feeds into value accumulation, potentially supporting price stability.

Unlock Optimization Cuts Market Pressure

The project is also ending its old token unlock cliffs. Previously, large annual releases could weigh on the market at once.

Starting October 3, 2025, tokens will unlock on a bi-weekly basis, providing a steady and predictable flow. This change reduces concentrated selling events and smooths market behavior.

Wormhole confirmed that core contributors and Guardian validators will stay locked for an extra six months, extending their timeline until October 2028. This ensures long-term alignment between stakeholders and the protocol.

Together, these updates are designed to make W’s supply dynamics easier to track and less disruptive, giving holders more confidence.

The post Wormhole Rolls Out W 2.0 Tokenomics: What It Means for Price, Yield, Token Unlocks in the Crypto Market appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08697-3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016979-3.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.010017-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013062-20.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0428-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57-0.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13624-44.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month