Key Points: Wuxi Court dismisses case on virtual US dollars investment.

Investment not protected under Chinese law.

Court highlights risks of overseas investments.

The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court dismissed a lawsuit involving ‘virtual US dollars,’ where an investor lost nearly 84,350 yuan after a platform collapse occurred on September 6th.

This highlights legal risks in unregistered international crypto investments, emphasizing China’s stance on non-recognition and lack of protection for such ventures.

Wuxi Court Dismisses Virtual Dollar Lawsuit

The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court confronted an investment case involving “virtual US dollars” where a party exchanged 84,350 yuan for a platform currency. Upon platform failure, only 0.1 yuan could be retrieved. The court emphasized the independent decision made by the investor without adhering to registration requirements.

Estaed by the case outcome, investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor, underscoring the legal stance that participants in foreign platforms must bear their own losses.

Chinese Regulations and Historical Risks

Did you know? China has repeatedly highlighted the risks of investing in overseas digital asset platforms, which often lead to financial losses due to a lack of legal protection.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,291.86 with a market cap of formatNumber(518050075691, 2) and market dominance standing at 13.59%. Recent price movements indicate a 3.78% decline in 24 hours, yet a 70.33% increase over 90 days, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research suggests that regulatory pressure on overseas platforms may continue, prompting investors to remain cautious in their decisions. Historical trends indicate that jurisdictional compliance will play a crucial role in shaping the technological landscape and potential financial outcomes within cryptosystems. The growth of Ethereum’s institutional demand further illustrates this point, paralleling insights shared in an analysis on Ethereum’s growth and market narrative shifts.