Wuxi Court Dismisses Virtual US Dollars Case in China

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:45
Capverse
CAP$0.11486-8.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016954+7.62%
MAY
MAY$0.04116-2.18%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01873+1.35%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0968+2.08%
Key Points:
  • Wuxi Court dismisses case on virtual US dollars investment.
  • Investment not protected under Chinese law.
  • Court highlights risks of overseas investments.

The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court dismissed a lawsuit involving ‘virtual US dollars,’ where an investor lost nearly 84,350 yuan after a platform collapse occurred on September 6th.

This highlights legal risks in unregistered international crypto investments, emphasizing China’s stance on non-recognition and lack of protection for such ventures.

Wuxi Court Dismisses Virtual Dollar Lawsuit

The Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court confronted an investment case involving “virtual US dollars” where a party exchanged 84,350 yuan for a platform currency. Upon platform failure, only 0.1 yuan could be retrieved. The court emphasized the independent decision made by the investor without adhering to registration requirements.

Estaed by the case outcome, investments made on overseas platforms remain unprotected by Chinese law. Such activities carry inherent risks with the responsibility falling on the investor, underscoring the legal stance that participants in foreign platforms must bear their own losses.

Chinese Regulations and Historical Risks

Did you know? China has repeatedly highlighted the risks of investing in overseas digital asset platforms, which often lead to financial losses due to a lack of legal protection.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,291.86 with a market cap of formatNumber(518050075691, 2) and market dominance standing at 13.59%. Recent price movements indicate a 3.78% decline in 24 hours, yet a 70.33% increase over 90 days, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research suggests that regulatory pressure on overseas platforms may continue, prompting investors to remain cautious in their decisions. Historical trends indicate that jurisdictional compliance will play a crucial role in shaping the technological landscape and potential financial outcomes within cryptosystems. The growth of Ethereum’s institutional demand further illustrates this point, paralleling insights shared in an analysis on Ethereum’s growth and market narrative shifts.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/wuxi-court-virtual-us-dollars-case/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0094-6.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.304-0.27%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11217-2.20%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Partager
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014314-4.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
Partager
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026