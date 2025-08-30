WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Potential Surprises And Returns

Roman Reigns is expected to take another hiatus after WWE Clash in Paris. (Credit: Bradlee Rutledge/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is the final Premium Live Event on Peacock, and WWE could be going out with a bang.

When WWE hosts its second-ever PLE in France, the company’s diehard international fan base will be treated to a star-studded card headlined by John Cena vs. Logan Paul. Among the other marquee attractions at Paris La Défense Arena are Roman Reigns wrestling a rare singles match against Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Earlier this month, WWE’s first-ever two-night SummerSlam featured a slew of major surprises, including the shocking return of Brock Lesnar and Rollins’ successful Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk. While the first PLE in Paris doesn’t figure to be as noteworthy, WWE has teased that some major surprises could be coming.

Here are three potentially shocking debuts and returns that could take place at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

Logan Paul Beats John Cena

Logan Paul doesn’t really win his matches against top WWE stars, and his dream match against John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris shouldn’t be any different.

Then again, maybe it will be. Both Triple H and John Cena have sung the praises of Paul, whom Cena referred to as a “future WWE Champion” and “WrestleMania main eventer.” Performance-wise, Paul is ready for that role, but in terms of his credibility in the way he’s booked, Paul still has a ways to go to get there.

What Paul really needs is a win over Cena because a loss would damage his already tainted reputation of failing to win big matches. In order to eventually make his way into the main event full-time, Paul must pull off more than just one or two major wins in order to get there.

The good news is, there’s an easy way to get him a career-defining victory at WWE Clash in Paris.

Brock Lesnar Returns Again at WWE Clash in Paris

If Paul is going to shockingly upset Cena at WWE Clash in Paris, he’s going to need some help. That could come in the form of another unexpected return from Brock Lesnar.

After he surprisingly showed up at SummerSlam and attacked Cena, Lesnar is reportedly set to face Cena at WrestlePalooza next month. That will be WWE’s first Premium Live Event on ESPN, so it certainly makes sense that the company wants a nmatch of the magnitude of Lesnar vs. Cena on its inaugural ESPN show.

The question is: what happens between now and then to get there? Does Lesnar show up at WWE Clash in Paris? Or does WWE hold off on Lesnar’s return until Raw or SmackDown?

Roman Reigns Loses To Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris

Oftentimes when a WWE star takes time off TV, they lose on their way out. Roman Reigns, however, is sometimes the exception to that rule because he takes so many breaks from WWE.

Yes, Reigns, despite being a massive betting favorite at Clash in Paris, is reportedly set for yet another hiatus after Clash in Paris to film his role as “Akuma” in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. That should keep him off Raw for most of September, but WWE’s upcoming PLE schedule suggests that Reigns could wrestle his Clash in Paris opponent Bronson Reed again as soon as in October.

WWE is headed to Australia, Reed’s home country, on Oct. 11 for Crown Jewel 2025, so the widespread expectation is that Reed will have a significant role on that show. There is no better way to use Reigns or Reed at Crown Jewel than a highly anticipated rematch between two of Raw’s most physically impressive stars.

Of course, WWE can get there in one of two ways, though. First, Reed loses to Reigns at Clash in Paris, attacks him afterward and writes him off TV. Or perhaps Reed beats Reigns at Clash in Paris to set up a rematch and potential loss at WWE Crown Jewel in Australia.