WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results As Becky Lynch Escapes Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch has elevated the WWE Intercontinental title. (Credit: Heather McLaughlin/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images

En route to WWE Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella developed one of the best rivalries in all of WWE.

Lynch vs. Bella was more than just about bragging rights. It was even about more than just Bella’s pursuit of her first-ever Intercontinental Championship. It was a battle between two of the most accomplished performers in the history of WWE’s women’s division.

Wrestling her first high-profile singles match in the better part of a decade, Bella headed into WWE Clash in Paris with a chip on her shoulder and a chance to take down Lynch, one of the hottest heels in WWE.

WWE Clash in Parish 2025 Results for Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella?

At WWE Clash in Paris 2025, Lynch and Bella came out with a point to prove. And despite some clunky spots, they delivered a decent midcard title match.

After a back-and-forth evenly matched battle, Lynch was able to eek out a win when she used a creative crucifix-style pin for the win. With the victory, Lynch held onto the Intercontinental Championship and remained only one of two women to hold Raw’s midcard title.

Among the key highlights of the long awaited clash between Lynch and Bella were:

Bella missed a sliding dropkick on the outside, and Lynch slammed her shoulder-first into the ring steps before tossing her into the barricade.

Lynch and Bella exchanged punches as the crowd traded boos and cheers. This opened the door for Bella to mount a comeback with a series of clotheslines and a baseball slide.

Back in the ring, Lynch regained control before Bella was able to attempt a Rack Attack. Lynch wiggled out and hit Bella with a reverse DDT. Announcer Wade Barrett pointed out Bella’s “lack of ring sharpness” following a few clunky spots.

Lynch once again avoided the Rack Attack, and Bella made her way to the top rope. Lynch joined her and hit an impactful superplex. Bella kicked out, but Lynch quickly locked in an armbar submission. Bella countered with a pin attempt for two and locked in a Fearless Lock, which was booed by the crowd.

Lynch tried to lock in the Disarm-Her again, but Bella picked her up for an electric chair drop and a takedown for another two. Lynch missed a move off the top and went for her Man-Handle Slam. Bella avoided and locked in the Fearless Lock, but Lynch got to the rope as the crowd continued to side with Lynch.

Bella repeatedly slammed Lynch’s head into the ring post and then hit a Bella Buster on the steel steps. Inside, Bella again went for the Rack Attack, Lynch wiggled out and Bella hit Lynch with her own finisher, the Man-Handle Slam, for just two once again.

Lynch attempted the Disarm-Her again, Bella wiggled out, and then Lynch hit a creative pin for the three-count and the win.

Over the course of the past month, Lynch has now gotten past Lyra Valkyria, Bayley and Bella with her title, barely escaping all three stars.

WWE Clash in Parish 2025 Results: What’s Next for Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella?

At WWE Clash in Paris, the timing simply wasn’t right for Lynch to drop the Intercontinental title to Bella. That, however, doesn’t mean that Bella’s time isn’t coming.

Although WWE could very well use Lynch in the world title scene on Raw following Naomi’s pregnancy announcement, she is proving to be too vital to the Intercontinental Championship picture. Whether she’s been pursuing it or holding it, Lynch has made the relatively new IC title matter at a time when WWE needed a marquee star to elevate it.

One of the best ways to continue that? Have Lynch continue to feud with Bella.

At WWE Clash in Paris, Bella may have lost to Lynch, but she only did so with a creative pin attempt to cap off a match that could have gone either way. Raw’s women’s world title picture will be fine without the presence of Bella or Lynch as top stars like Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley can fight for Raw’s top prize in the absence of Naomi. If WWE had no intention of continuing to push Bella, she would have done the clean job to Lynch at Clash in Paris.

Instead, Lynch barely scraped by Bella at Clash in Paris, suggesting there is more story to tell between these two stars. After all, WWE will be hosting WrestlePalooza on ESPN in less than three weeks. Then, another three weeks after that, it will be Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. In between those two shows, WWE will undoubtedly look to load up its Raw shows as it goes head-to-head with Monday Night Football.

That gives WWE a slew of opportunities to book a rematch between Bella and Lynch, which is where it looks like we’re headed following WWE Clash in Paris.