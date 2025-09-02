WWE Raw Live Results, Winners And Grades On September 1, 2025

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles on WWE Raw WWE

WWE Raw advertised Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship with fallout from Clash in Paris. For the second night in a row, Raw aired from Paris, France at 11:00 am PST/2:00 pm EST. Michael Cole announced over 20,000 tickets sold for the Monday night follow-up from France’s La Defense Arena. Raw also advertised the Kabuki Warriors vs. the Judgment Day, Penta and the War Raiders vs. the New New Day and Adam Pearce addressing the future of the WWE Women’s World Championship after Naomi vacated the title via pregnancy.

WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Results, Fallout And Possible AJ Lee Return

Sunday night’s WWE Clash in Paris was a very good show filled with strong wrestling matches. The four-and-a-half-hour show went about a little longer than most WWE PLEs, though it was six matches long. Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed before being laid out by The Vision.

The Wyatt Sicks defeated the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships, Becky Lynch retained the Women’s WWE IC Title, Rusev beat Sheamus in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook that stole the show, John Cena outlasted Logan Paul and Seth Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with outside interference from Becky Lynch. Lynch aligning with the Vision has brought about some not-so-subtle hints that AJ Lee will return to WWE to team up with her real-life husband CM Punk at WWE’s ESPN debut at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE Raw Match Card And Results

The Kabuki Warriors def. the Judgment Day

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s World Championship announced for WWE Wrestlepalooza on ESPN

Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

Grayson Waller and the New Day vs. Penta and the War Raiders

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE IC Title

WWE Raw On Netflix Ratings And Viewership

August 18, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 5)

August 11, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 6)

August 4, 2025 | 3.0 million global views (No. 5)

July 28, 2025 | 2.7 million global views (No. 8)

July 21, 2025 | 2.7 million global views (No. 5)

WWE Raw Ticket Sales

WWE Raw Venue: Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France

WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: Over 20,000

When Does WWE Raw Start? How To Watch

WWE Raw Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

WWE Raw Start Time: 11:00 am PST (2:00 pm EST)

Where to Watch/Stream WWE Raw: Netflix

WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights On 9/1/25

Jey Uso Kicks Off WWE Raw From Paris

Jey Uso was dressed in all black, and though he was more subdued, he Yeeted through the disappointed of coming up short in another world title match.

Fans in Paris sang along with “It’s just me Uce, Day 1 ish…” but they don’t know how to say “…it’s Jey I line em all up and knock em down like this.”

Jey Uso said he wasn’t running it back and this crowd was very disappointed. They went very quiet until Uso said he doesn’t play about his family.

LA Knight interrupted Jey Uso and blamed Jey for spoiling the world title match by attacking Knight and Punk. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, in their new t-shirts, interrupted. Breakker got a ton of heat for telling France Reigns was in the hospital. There were loud boo’s and “a-hole” chants. Fans also chanted “F-U Bronson.”

Bronson told Jey Uso he was “All Yeet, no skeet.” This led to a tag team match for later on in the night.

WWE Raw Opening Segment Grade: B+

The Kabuki Warriors Def. The Judgment Day

Backstage, Asuka tried to play it off like her issues with Kairi Sane were water under the bridge. Asuka told Iyo that “Unlike Rhea Ripley, we don’t need your help.” Asuka remained friendly with Iyo, but in a mean-girl way.

Asuka got a huge ovation despite her entrance being cut off on TV.

Fans chanted for Kairi Sane when she tagged in. Raw came back from break just in time for a great hot tag from Asuka.

Asuka hit a butt bump on Raquel Rodriguez followed by an Insane Elbow by Sane on Rodriguez. Asuka tapped out Perez for the win.

Kabuki Warriors vs. Judgment Day Grade: B