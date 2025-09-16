WWE Raw Results, Winners And Grades On September 15, 2025

CM Punk, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appear live on WWE Raw. WWE

WWE Raw from Springfield, Mass. was John Cena’s homecoming as his retirement tour winds down and his in-ring career comes to an end (for now.) Raw also advertised a confrontation between CM Punk, AJ Lee and the Man Family, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez and Penta vs. Kofi Kington.

The Raw broadcast from September 1, 2025 garnered 2.4 million viewers.

WWE Raw Match Card And Results

Lyra Valkyria def. Roxanne Perez

Penta def. Kofi Kingston

El Grande Americano def. Dragon Lee

Stephanie Vaquer def. Kairi

Bronson Reed And Bron Breakker def. Jimmy Uso and LA Knight

WWE Raw On Netflix Ratings And Viewership

September 1, 2025 | 2.4 million global views (No. 8)

August 25, 2025 | 2.6 million global views (No. 6)

August 18, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 5)

August 11, 2025 | 2.8 million global views (No. 6)

August 4, 2025 | 3.0 million global views (No. 5)

WWE Raw Ticket Sales

WWE Raw Venue: MassMutual Center (Springfield, Mass.)

WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 7,285

WWE Raw Tickets Available: 0

WWE Raw Live Results And Highlights On 9/15/25

John Cena Kicks Off WWE Raw

The Usos walked into the arena and LA Knight ran up on Jey Uso. The two had a minor pull-apart but Adam Pearce screamed it down.

This was essentially John Cena’s homecoming in Massachusetts. He shouted out his friends and his family, and this crowd chanted for Cena since the aforementioned walkout with the Usos.

Cena brought up Brock Lesnar, who received chants of “F Brock Lesnar,” and “Whoop his ass!”

Cena admitted being scared of Brock Lesnar, but also said he wasn’t scared of Suplex City because John Cena invented Suplex City. Cena pointed out a sign in the crowd that said Cena’s jorts were better than Lesnar’s jeans coming off Brock’s pants-ripping faux paus on SmackDown.

WWE Raw Opening Segment Grade: B+

Lyra Valkyria Def. Roxanne Perez

Raquel Rodriguez was ejected from this match for getting involved.

Lyra took an insane bump after Roxanne Perez pulled her legs out from under her on the top rope.

Perez hit an awkward Frankensteiner from the top rope. Perez countered out of a crossface and won the match with a Nightwing. Valkyria was really selling her back in victory, and right on cue, Raquel Rodriguez came flying in and attacked her from behind. Roxanne followed up with a Pop Rox.

Bayley’s music hit and she it the ring and immediately attacked the Judgment Day. Bayley did not seem to have a change in character during her babyface comeback. Fans chanted for Bayley as Lyra stared at her incredulously.

Bayley sold like she was hearing voices in her head. She hugged the announce team, referee Jessika Carr, ring announcer Alicia Taylor, WWE security and even a few fans.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez Grade: B-

Penta Def. Kofi Kingston

Grayson Waller had a petition to ban the Mexican Destroyer. He claimed it had 1,500 signatures, but it was only two pages long. Corey Graves claimed it was because of small print.

Grayson tried to interfere, but Penta laid waste to Big G. Not only did Penta hit the Mexican Destroyer on Kofi, he hit a Springboard Mexican Destroyer from the second rope. I don’t think there’s anybody more over than their push in all of wrestling than Penta.

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston Grade: B-

Becky Lynch Lays Out AJ Lee (Ft. CM Punk And Seth Rollins)

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins each walked out individually to their own theme music. CM Punk pointed that out after he walked out to AJ Lee’s theme music. Punk introduced himself as AJ Lee’s husband. Fans chanted “AJ’s Husband,” in addition to several more chants throughout the segment including “’No one likes you (to Seth),’ ‘constipated’ (to Becky Lynch),’ ‘AJ Lee,’ ‘CM Punk’ and ‘Goof!’ (again, to Rollins).”

Rollins told the crowd that they wouldn’t know style if it punched them in the face. The optimal line would have been “You wouldn’t know style if it hit you with a forearm.”

The line of the night came from AJ Lee when she said “I’m Puerto Rican, I might shank a chick.”

AJ Lee slapped Seth Rollins, prompting Becky Lynch to abandon her husband since he started all this. She faked like she was going to leave his side, only to return to the ring and drill AJ Lee with a Manhandle Slam.

AJ Lee, CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Segment Grade: A-

El Grande Americano Def. Dragon Lee

This match started out in third gear and did not slow down for a second. The lucha spots were better then some on the Worlds Collide show this past weekend, and that was a great show.

Dragon Lee jumped ridiculously high for a stomp on El Grande Americano. Dragon Lee then went to tear off El Grande’s mask to a chorus of boos. A second El Grande hit the ring with a kick to Lee. AJ Styles cane to save the day.

The fake Americano hid under the ring but Tessitore stooged him out. Another El Grande interfered, and El Grande Americano locked Dragon Lee in a submission for the win. The trio hit the Spiderman meme pose after.

Backstage, Lyra caught Bayley talking to herself. Bayley cut a heel promo on Lyra telling her to stay out of her locker room. Looks like Bayley is doing a bipolar angle.

El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee Grade: B+

Stephanie Vaquer Def. Kairi Sane

There was one single, solitary person in the crowd trying to get a “La Primera chant going, and by the grace of God, it worked.

Kairi Sane tried to shake hands before the match, but like Asuka has been doing for weeks, Asuka screamed “Kairi!” in disapproval.

These two were working very stiff, including a gnarly pair of double-knees by Stephanie Vaquer to Kairi Sane.

Stephanie Vaquer hit the Devil’s Kiss, and the only thing missing was Booker T.

After the match, a distraught Kairi Sane wept as Asuka and Iyo Sky got in an intense argument. Of course, Asuka screamed for Kairi when it was over. This is becoming the best gimmick in wrestling.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kairi Sane Grade: B

Bronson Reed And Bron Breakker Def. LA Knight And Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso continues to have problems with LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso is the Kairi of this situation.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed cut a backstage promo prior to this match, which was better than their live promos have been lately.

Fans chanted for Jimmy Uso as he was being pummeled by Bronson Reed. Uso battled back and made the hot tag to LA Knight. This was an incredible crowd all night.

Breakker hit a spear in midair on LA Knight, leading to a Jagged Edge from Reed for the win. Breakker slipped on the steel steps before recovering and Spearing Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso made the save with a steel chair in hand. Reed swatted the chair out of Jey’s hand, but Jey battled back. Jey Uso ended up striking Reed with the chair twice in the back.

As Jey checked on Jimmy, LA Knight grabbed the steel chair and teased hitting Jey Uso. Ever the babyface, Knight tossed the chair. Some people booed. Knight shook Jey’s hand, but then gave Jey a BFT.

WWE Raw Main Event Grade: B