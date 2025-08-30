WWE SmackDown Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 29, 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 07:24
Threshold
T$0,01597-2,56%
Streamflow
STREAM$0,05011+1,29%
Tagger
TAG$0,0008757-0,30%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,01732+2,42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019034+0,03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,02328-24,78%

John Cena and Logan Paul come face-to-face on SmackDown.

WWE

WWE SmackDown’s Go Home show for WWE Clash in Paris advertised John Cena and Logan Paul face-to-face, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. the Secret Hervice for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, the Street Profits vs. Melo Don’t Miz and Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship.

With no Cody Rhodes or John Cena, last week’s broadcast of WWE SmackDown garnered 1.258 million viewers, one of its lowest numbers of 2025.

WWE SmackDown Match Card

  • John Cena and Logan Paul come Face-to-Face
  • Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Secret Hervice | WWE Women’s Tag Titles
  • Street Profits vs. Melo Don’t Miz
  • Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn | WWE US Title

WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership

  • August 22, 2025 | 1.258 million
  • August 15, 2025 | 1.430 million
  • August 8, 2025 | 1.557 million
  • August 1, 2025 | 1.544 million
  • July 25, 2025 | 1.707 million

WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales

  • WWE SmackDown Venue: LDLC Arena, Lyon-Décines, France
  • WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 9,868
  • WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 497

When Does WWE SmackDown Start? How To Watch

  • WWE SmackDown Date: Friday, August 29, 2025
  • WWE SmackDown Start Time: 5:00 pm PST (8:00 pm EST)
  • Where to Watch/Stream WWE SmackDown: USA Network

WWE SmackDown Live Results And Highlights On 8/29/25

WWE SmackDown results will be updated live. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/08/29/wwe-smackdown-live-results-winners-and-grades-on-august-29-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Partager
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$204,93-3,72%
RealLink
REAL$0,05543-4,41%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,003006+3,26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$108 240,53-3,17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005713-9,02%
Ethereum
ETH$4 341,3-2,59%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hut 8 Expands Bitcoin-Collateralized Credit Line to $130 Million