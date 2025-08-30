WWE SmackDown Live Results, Winners And Grades On August 29, 2025

John Cena and Logan Paul come face-to-face on SmackDown. WWE

WWE SmackDown’s Go Home show for WWE Clash in Paris advertised John Cena and Logan Paul face-to-face, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. the Secret Hervice for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, the Street Profits vs. Melo Don’t Miz and Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship.

With no Cody Rhodes or John Cena, last week’s broadcast of WWE SmackDown garnered 1.258 million viewers, one of its lowest numbers of 2025.

WWE SmackDown Match Card

John Cena and Logan Paul come Face-to-Face

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Secret Hervice | WWE Women’s Tag Titles

Street Profits vs. Melo Don’t Miz

Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn | WWE US Title

WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership

August 22, 2025 | 1.258 million

August 15, 2025 | 1.430 million

August 8, 2025 | 1.557 million

August 1, 2025 | 1.544 million

July 25, 2025 | 1.707 million

WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales

WWE SmackDown Venue: LDLC Arena, Lyon-Décines, France

WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 9,868

WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 497

When Does WWE SmackDown Start? How To Watch

WWE SmackDown Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

WWE SmackDown Start Time: 5:00 pm PST (8:00 pm EST)

Where to Watch/Stream WWE SmackDown: USA Network

WWE SmackDown Live Results And Highlights On 8/29/25

WWE SmackDown results will be updated live. Stay tuned for updates.