The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Taps Out Becky Lynch, CM Punk Gets Revenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 as CM Punk and AJ Lee face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. WWE CM Punk and AJ Lee prevailed as AJ Lee tapped out Becky Lynch in a long, but entertaining mixed tag team match. The match featured mostly great offense from AJ Lee, who showed more than enough potential to fit into the women's division 10 years after her last match. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk and AJ Lee teamed up for the hottest angle of the entire show, despite its semi-main event status. AJ Lee's return has resulted in massive spikes in viewership on Raw and SmackDown, where her comeback on September 5 led to an 82% increase in the men's 18-49 demo. With Punk and Lee's win, Punk exacted a measure of revenge on Seth Rollins after Rollins cashed in at SummerSlam, defeating Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk And AJ Lee Def. Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch At Wrestlepalooza 2025 Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch walked out in matching purple robes and flamboyant shoulder pads. Rollins and Lynch have teamed together three times in the past. They're 3-0. CM Punk walked out next, followed by AJ Lee, who skipped to the ring in her vintage ring gear, including the Chuck Taylor boots. Fans chanted "AJ Lee!" as Lee prepared to start the match opposite Becky Lynch. Lynch tagged out, meaning Punk had to tag in. Fans chanted for CM Punk. Rollins hid behind his wife as Lynch tagged CM Punk with a few punches, which led to Punk tagging in AJ Lee. Lynch hit a cheapshot and ran away, once again tagging out as Gainbridge became frustrated. Punk hit a suicide dive to the outside, breaking up a Lynch and Rollins makeout session. AJ Lee grabbed hold of Rollins'…