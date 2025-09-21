The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Beats Iyo Sky In A Classic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza 2025 WWE Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky with an incredible Spiral Tap from the top rope. Sky and Vaquer battled back and forth, with each taking turns being on step ahead of the other. Vaquer went from an upstart challenger for Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship last year at Forbidden Door, and now she’s on top of the world. Iyo Sky Vs. Stephanie Vaquer Match Highlights Iyo Sky sold her knee after taking a pair of Dragonscrews. Sky shed her knee pads to deliver a pair of knee strikes, but she missed the Over the Moonsault. Asuka and Kairi Sane did not get involved in this match. Iyo Sky’s loss should spill into their Raw storyline on Monday night, with Asuka weaponizing the loss against Iyo, to further her point that Iyo needs the Kabuki Warriors. Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors have carried this impressive feud. A mysterious absence from Vaquer led to a canceled contract signing, but Iyo Sky’s complicated dynamic with Asuka and Kairi Sane was more than enough to create intrigue in this match. Asuka and Kairi have actually upstaged both world title contenders through Asuka’s forceful monologues, demanding that Sky allow the Kabuki Warriors to either accompany her to the ring or let them get involved in her matches. Ever the babyface, Iyo Sky insists she wants to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship herself, though Sky has been all-too-happy to receive help from Rhea Ripley when she finds herself outnumbered. Asuka’s increasingly bitter reaction to this apparent hypocrisy—and Kairi Sane’s brilliance as the woman in the middle—has been the lifeblood of this entire feud. Asuka screaming Kairi! at the end of her backstage rants has the makings of WWE’s next great catchphrase along the lines of “Yeet!” The… The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Beats Iyo Sky In A Classic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza 2025 WWE Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky with an incredible Spiral Tap from the top rope. Sky and Vaquer battled back and forth, with each taking turns being on step ahead of the other. Vaquer went from an upstart challenger for Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship last year at Forbidden Door, and now she’s on top of the world. Iyo Sky Vs. Stephanie Vaquer Match Highlights Iyo Sky sold her knee after taking a pair of Dragonscrews. Sky shed her knee pads to deliver a pair of knee strikes, but she missed the Over the Moonsault. Asuka and Kairi Sane did not get involved in this match. Iyo Sky’s loss should spill into their Raw storyline on Monday night, with Asuka weaponizing the loss against Iyo, to further her point that Iyo needs the Kabuki Warriors. Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors have carried this impressive feud. A mysterious absence from Vaquer led to a canceled contract signing, but Iyo Sky’s complicated dynamic with Asuka and Kairi Sane was more than enough to create intrigue in this match. Asuka and Kairi have actually upstaged both world title contenders through Asuka’s forceful monologues, demanding that Sky allow the Kabuki Warriors to either accompany her to the ring or let them get involved in her matches. Ever the babyface, Iyo Sky insists she wants to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship herself, though Sky has been all-too-happy to receive help from Rhea Ripley when she finds herself outnumbered. Asuka’s increasingly bitter reaction to this apparent hypocrisy—and Kairi Sane’s brilliance as the woman in the middle—has been the lifeblood of this entire feud. Asuka screaming Kairi! at the end of her backstage rants has the makings of WWE’s next great catchphrase along the lines of “Yeet!” The…

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Beats Iyo Sky In A Classic

2025/09/21 09:22
Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza 2025

WWE

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky with an incredible Spiral Tap from the top rope. Sky and Vaquer battled back and forth, with each taking turns being on step ahead of the other. Vaquer went from an upstart challenger for Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship last year at Forbidden Door, and now she’s on top of the world.

Iyo Sky Vs. Stephanie Vaquer Match Highlights

  • Iyo Sky sold her knee after taking a pair of Dragonscrews. Sky shed her knee pads to deliver a pair of knee strikes, but she missed the Over the Moonsault.
  • Asuka and Kairi Sane did not get involved in this match. Iyo Sky’s loss should spill into their Raw storyline on Monday night, with Asuka weaponizing the loss against Iyo, to further her point that Iyo needs the Kabuki Warriors.

Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors have carried this impressive feud. A mysterious absence from Vaquer led to a canceled contract signing, but Iyo Sky’s complicated dynamic with Asuka and Kairi Sane was more than enough to create intrigue in this match.

Asuka and Kairi have actually upstaged both world title contenders through Asuka’s forceful monologues, demanding that Sky allow the Kabuki Warriors to either accompany her to the ring or let them get involved in her matches. Ever the babyface, Iyo Sky insists she wants to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship herself, though Sky has been all-too-happy to receive help from Rhea Ripley when she finds herself outnumbered. Asuka’s increasingly bitter reaction to this apparent hypocrisy—and Kairi Sane’s brilliance as the woman in the middle—has been the lifeblood of this entire feud.

Asuka screaming Kairi! at the end of her backstage rants has the makings of WWE’s next great catchphrase along the lines of “Yeet!” The hilarious scenes have inspired short-form edits, and though comedy has been a driving tool to push this storyline, an inevitable Asuka (and Kairi) heel turn will give this rivalry more emotional depth. Asuka and Iyo working together should lead to great matches, but unlike AEW, great matches with an intriguing storyline, like who’s side is Kairi Sane really on?

What’s Next For Iyo Sky And Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer is already one of the faces of the women’s division, and tonight felt like a coronation. Vaquer’s quick rise to the top of WWE’s women’s division came after she was sniped from AEW as a free agent after an impressive match against Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door 2024. Rhea Ripley, who was left off Wrestlepalooza, warned Vaquer that she’s got next. A Vaquer-Ripley feud has the ingredients of a WrestleMania main event, and could even be somewhat of a changing of the guard for women’s wrestling in WWE.

Iyo Sky will move out of the title picture and onto a feud with Asuka. The friendship triangle between Asuka, Kairi and Iyo stands to produce excellent content, and given the history between Iyo Sky and her old run-in buddies, an Asuka vs. Iyo Sky feud does not need a title on the line.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alfredkonuwa/2025/09/20/wwe-wrestlepalooza-2025-results-as-stephanie-vaquer-beats-iyo-sky-in-a-classic/

