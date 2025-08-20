Wyoming rockets into the digital finance frontier, launching America’s first state-backed stablecoin across seven blockchains, backed by U.S. dollars and treasuries. Historic First: Wyoming Issues State-Backed Stablecoin on 7 Blockchains The Wyoming Stable Token Commission unveiled on Aug. 19 the mainnet launch of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), establishing Wyoming as the first U.S. public […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/wyoming-becomes-first-state-to-issue-stablecoin-across-7-blockchains-in-historic-move/