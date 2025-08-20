Wyoming’s ‘Frontier’ Stablecoin Debuts on Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 03:00
Threshold
T$0.01581-4.12%
U
U$0.02057+2.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016-1.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-4.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020364-6.18%

In brief

  • Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token debuted on seven networks, including Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche.
  • The token could offer a yield in the future, while funding local education.
  • It could theoretically be issued on more than 110 networks through LayerZero.

Wyoming’s stablecoin debuted across seven blockchains on Tuesday, a new milestone for the Cowboy State as it officially enters the $285 billion sector.

Issued in partnership with LayerZero, the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) will operate across Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche, along with four Ethereum scaling networks—Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base—the blockchain infrastructure provider and Wyoming Stable Token Commission said in a joint statement.

Although the stablecoin sector has been dominated for years by crypto-native firms like Tether and Circle, FRNT, previously known as the Wyoming Stable Token (WYST), represents the first state-backed token issued in the U.S. Wall Street firms, meanwhile are mulling their own offerings. 

The Commission and LayerZero described FRNT as a “constitutionally-protected public asset” that’s not subject to “arbitrary usage restrictions,” unlike many alternatives.

Like most stablecoins, FRNT will be backed by cash and U.S. Treasuries—but instead of benefiting a business, interest generated by FRNT’s reserves will be diverted to Wyoming’s School Foundation Fund on a quarterly basis, serving its citizens as a public good.

Individuals tied to FRNT’s introduction told Decrypt last month that the token will be unique because it’s not regulated under the GENIUS Act. The framework for stablecoins that passed last month does not apply to FRNT because Wyoming is a sovereignty—not a business—they said.

That means FRNT could eventually share a portion of the revenue its reserves generate with holders. That feature won’t be enabled on Tuesday, as it’s still being ironed out, Wyoming Democratic State Senator Chris Rothfuss told Decrypt in July.

The initiative has caught flack from some U.S. conservatives., who have compared FRNT to a central bank digital currency, but Anthony Apollo, executive director of Wyoming’s Stable Token Commission, has pushed back against concerns over users’ financial sovereignty.

Apollo has maintained, for months, that FRNT is not a CBDC because it can’t be issued in the same way that central banks create cash. On top of that, the state may challenge requests to seize or freeze funds, if they conflict with the state’s constitutional mandates.

One example: A company issuing a stablecoin could change their policies to prohibit the purchase of firearms with their token, while Wyoming wouldn’t be able to do the same because of its obligation to uphold the Second Amendment, Apollo said.

The stablecoin’s debut came amid the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, an invite-only event at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole in Teton Village, where U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins is expected to speak.

FRNT was built using LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which also powers PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin. Tokens issued under the standard can theoretically exist on over 110 blockchains that LayerZero supports.

A constitutionally-protected asset may not mean much to someone purchasing a cup of coffee in New York, but it could matter to people overseas who face high inflation or authoritative governments, LayerZero co-founder and CEO Bryan Pellengrino told Decrypt.

Not long ago, it was unclear whether something like FRNT would even be allowed in the U.S., he said, pointing to the regulatory scrutiny that followed the $40 billion collapse of Terra’s ecosystem in 2022—marked by the meltdown of its TerraUSD (UST) algorithmic stablecoin.

“It’s a crazy bellwether for the industry that I’m not sure people fully recognize,” he said, referring to FRNT’s debut. “Just a couple of years ago, all that people were talking about is that stablecoins are going to be banned.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/335704/wyomings-frontier-stablecoin-debuts-ethereum-solana-avalanche

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules