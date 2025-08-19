X app installs on Android dropped 44% year over year in July

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 07:39
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04473-7.77%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001067-3.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.46%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02702-1.95%
RWAX
APP$0.002652-1.26%

Elon Musk’s X is losing ground on Android even as it gains on Apple’s platform. New installs on Google Play are consistently falling year over year.

In July 2025, new installs of X on Google Play fell 44% year over year worldwide, while downloads from Apple’s App Store rose 15%, highlighting a widening gap between the two mobile platforms.

TechCrunch reported that the slump on Android is dragging down the service’s overall momentum. Appfigures reports that total mobile downloads in July were down 26% from a year earlier. The picture had looked worse a month prior, when total installs were off by 35% year over year as Android downloads at the time had dropped by nearly half, at 49%.

X’s Android app has long been seen as a problem point, with users complaining about crashes and instability. Nikita Bier, recently appointed as X’s head of product and known for growing teen-focused apps like Gas and TBH before selling them, has suggested that the company will tackle Android performance head-on.

On X, Bier announced hiring for an “Android Dream Team” charged with rebuilding the Android client. He also said the iOS app just logged a record week for installs, a data point that underscored Apple-side momentum even as Android lagged.

Where those missing Android users might be going is not apparent. Bluesky’s growth has cooled, and its Google Play app collected only 119,000 downloads in July, far below the millions who install X on iOS or Android in a typical month. Meta’s Threads, however, has been narrowing the gap with X in daily active users on mobile, suggesting some Android users may be shifting attention there.

The reduced installs on Google Play are hurting X revenue

Appfigures found that X generated $16.9 million in net revenue in July, down from $18.8 million in March 2025. July was slightly better than June’s $16.8 million, but the broader trend has been hard to ignore. Most of X’s overall revenue still comes from advertising rather than premium subscriptions sold inside the apps.

Falling demand for Android likely explains part of the revenue pressure. Another factor is that Grok now offers its own stand-alone app, attracting users who previously paid for X subscriptions mainly to unlock AI features. Those customers may be switching to Grok directly.

Appfigures said the July snapshot reflects performance across devices, giving a clear view of how Android and iOS are diverging.

Musk’s SpaceX continues expansion despite setbacks

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Starlink service experienced a separate setback. The satellite internet network was reported down for users around the world, according to Downdetector, which flagged issues beginning at about 1:30 p.m. ET. Affected customers described sluggish speeds, drop-offs in connectivity, and, in many cases, total service blackouts.

Despite the rough patch, expansion plans are still on the calendar. Cryptopolitan recently reported that SpaceX’s BTC holdings have crossed $1 billion, which is undoubtedly a win for the space firm.

SpaceX has also listed Uzbekistan as a 2026 launch market for Starlink on the service’s website, pointing to a new foothold in Central Asia next year.

And in a near-term move, Kazakhstan’s government has announced a start date for service. “Starting from 13 August 2025, Starlink will officially begin providing satellite internet services in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.” the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan reported.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.0494+0.04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+10.20%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.39%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408-1.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09728+60.28%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking