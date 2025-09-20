X Employee Bribery Scandal Shocks Crypto Community

A major scandal has rocked X, the everything app, as official accounts alleged that crypto scammers attempted to bribe site employees. It’s unclear if any team members acquiesced.

The platform is apparently pursuing legal action against these scammers, who were operating on several social media platforms.

Crypto Bribery on X

X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk’s social media app, is one of the leading platforms for crypto promotion. As is often the case, however, many firms try to unfairly put their thumb on the scale. Today, X revealed a foiled bribery scandal involving its own employees:

Specifically, official accounts alleged that some crypto scammers offered X employees a bribe to reinstate their profiles. Social media is a primary vector for crypto scams, and moderators constantly work to disable nefarious users.

Apparently, however, some of these figures aimed to pay their way back into X’s good graces. It’s not clear if these efforts were successful, but it was an organized group operating across several social media platforms and popular Internet sites.

X said the perpetrators are tied to a wider cybercriminal network known as “The Com.” The law enforcement has also linked this network to scams, SIM-swapping, and ransomware activity.

The bribery attempts were made through intermediaries rather than direct contact with X employees, showing the structured nature of the scheme.

According to the company, the same actors exploit other platforms and gaming ecosystems such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox, giving the operation a broad digital footprint.

X’s official statement claimed that it’s taking legal action in this crypto bribery scandal. Elon Musk, the platform’s owner, hasn’t publicly commented yet, but the team said that its “commitment to ensuring [the] platform’s integrity is absolute.