X uncovers crypto bribery ring linked to hacker group

2025/09/20 09:11

X has uncovered and dismantled a bribery network run by suspended users and crypto scammers who allegedly paid “middlemen” to bribe employees in exchange for account reinstatements.

On Friday, the social networking service confirmed that the scam was associated with bigger criminal groups. A number of those accounts were suspended for crypto scams and platform manipulation. The company emphasized cooperating closely with law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

In its announcement, the company noted that the scheme was uncovered with the help of blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, which enabled investigators to track the perpetrators. X added that the suspended accounts attempted to bribe staff at social networks and payment providers through middlemen to restore their access.

These were not individuals “acting alone,” the company said. They are affiliated with groups filling multiple online spheres beyond X, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox. The methods typically include some form of crypto fraud, phishing, or other online manipulation.

FBI is monitoring hacker group ‘The Com’

The bribe circle is connected to a network of hackers called The Com, which the FBI has identified and is monitoring. The agency said in July that The Com was a “growing and evolving online threat group” comprised largely of minors.

The FBI said the group had grown increasingly sophisticated in the past four years. They are believed to be using sophisticated techniques to hide their identities, obscure financial transactions, and launder money. Their work ranges from cybercrime to fraud to trolling on online platforms.

Bribery isn’t new to cybercrime cases. In May, United States authorities said hackers had sought to bribe Coinbase employees to help with an attack to gain access to confidential customer data. The overlap illustrates how insider threats and dollar signs can often subvert security systems.

Crypto scams have beset X for years as the platform is an easy target. While Jack Dorsey still owned it in 2020, Twitter fell victim to one of its most severe breaches. Hackers hijacked accounts of people and companies, including former President Barack Obama, Apple, Uber, and Kanye West, using them to post messages that urged people to send money to a Bitcoin account.

Scammers last year infiltrated several high-profile accounts to promote a Solana-based meme token. Among the victims were Lenovo’s division in India, the film director Oliver Stone, and the Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr.

These cases highlight the ongoing scourge of crypto fraud on major social platforms. They use more ingenious schemes, taking on insider conspiracy, bribery, and cross-platform operation methods instead of straightforward phishing.

Criminal networks exploit corruption to evade bans

The exposure of the bribery network highlights two urgent concerns: the vulnerability of insiders to corruption and the growing sophistication of organized cybercrime. Allowing scammers to buy their way back onto platforms undermines trust in content moderation and threatens overall platform safety.

It is also a sign that online con artists are diversifying their tactics. They are no longer simply scamming from afar. They are actively working to undermine the system from the inside.

X has committed to improving internal controls and increasing protections against insider threats. The company said it would work with law enforcement to continue prosecuting those responsible.

At the same time, US authorities hope to intensify pressure on groups like The Com, which are now viewed as a combative force putting digital security at risk. The investigation remains open, and more arrests or indictments could come.

With social media and crypto deeply intertwined, experts warn that we can expect to see more of these schemes unless platforms batten down the hatches and their employees have a stronger defense against bribery attempts.

