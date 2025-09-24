The post x402 Foundation AI micropayments by Coinbase, Cloudflare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Cloudflare have launched the x402 Foundation. The initiative seeks to make x402 Foundation a neutral web standard for AI micropayments. Analysts project machine-to-machine commerce will reach hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years. The foundation will manage governance, interoperability, and developer support. It also plans to promote adoption across industries. Key Move to Enable Agentic Commerce The x402 protocol repurposes the HTTP “402 Payment Required” code. It lets servers request payment before releasing content. Clients then respond with a signed payment header, completing settlement in real time. Sponsored Sponsored Cloudflare also introduced a deferred settlement option for batch transactions. Its developer tools already support AI micropayments. “We’re launching the x402 Foundation with Cloudflare. I’ve been thinking about how internet payments should work for years. Or more specifically, how they aren’t working, and need to improve. x402 is a big step forward. AI agents can now transact value, not just exchange info,” Brian Armstrong, Coinbase’s chief executive, said on X. Coinbase has argued that the current infrastructure cannot support autonomous payments at scale. The foundation will fund grants and open-source tools to encourage adoption. Earlier this year, the company expanded its AI work and introduced futures products. These moves show its push to link crypto and traditional finance. The exchange has also increased its reliance on AI in software engineering. Armstrong said nearly 40% of daily code now comes from AI systems. He expects the figure to exceed 50% by October. The company believes this integration will allow faster rollout of products such as the x402 standard. Future Outlook for x402 Foundation AI Micropayments Market researchers estimated the global M2M services sector at $100 billion in 2024. They expect it to hit $250 billion by 2033. The autonomous IoT payments market could grow from $37 billion in… The post x402 Foundation AI micropayments by Coinbase, Cloudflare appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase and Cloudflare have launched the x402 Foundation. The initiative seeks to make x402 Foundation a neutral web standard for AI micropayments. Analysts project machine-to-machine commerce will reach hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years. The foundation will manage governance, interoperability, and developer support. It also plans to promote adoption across industries. Key Move to Enable Agentic Commerce The x402 protocol repurposes the HTTP “402 Payment Required” code. It lets servers request payment before releasing content. Clients then respond with a signed payment header, completing settlement in real time. Sponsored Sponsored Cloudflare also introduced a deferred settlement option for batch transactions. Its developer tools already support AI micropayments. “We’re launching the x402 Foundation with Cloudflare. I’ve been thinking about how internet payments should work for years. Or more specifically, how they aren’t working, and need to improve. x402 is a big step forward. AI agents can now transact value, not just exchange info,” Brian Armstrong, Coinbase’s chief executive, said on X. Coinbase has argued that the current infrastructure cannot support autonomous payments at scale. The foundation will fund grants and open-source tools to encourage adoption. Earlier this year, the company expanded its AI work and introduced futures products. These moves show its push to link crypto and traditional finance. The exchange has also increased its reliance on AI in software engineering. Armstrong said nearly 40% of daily code now comes from AI systems. He expects the figure to exceed 50% by October. The company believes this integration will allow faster rollout of products such as the x402 standard. Future Outlook for x402 Foundation AI Micropayments Market researchers estimated the global M2M services sector at $100 billion in 2024. They expect it to hit $250 billion by 2033. The autonomous IoT payments market could grow from $37 billion in…

x402 Foundation AI micropayments by Coinbase, Cloudflare

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:45
Coinbase and Cloudflare have launched the x402 Foundation. The initiative seeks to make x402 Foundation a neutral web standard for AI micropayments.

Analysts project machine-to-machine commerce will reach hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming years. The foundation will manage governance, interoperability, and developer support. It also plans to promote adoption across industries.

Key Move to Enable Agentic Commerce

The x402 protocol repurposes the HTTP “402 Payment Required” code. It lets servers request payment before releasing content. Clients then respond with a signed payment header, completing settlement in real time.

Cloudflare also introduced a deferred settlement option for batch transactions. Its developer tools already support AI micropayments.

Coinbase has argued that the current infrastructure cannot support autonomous payments at scale. The foundation will fund grants and open-source tools to encourage adoption. Earlier this year, the company expanded its AI work and introduced futures products. These moves show its push to link crypto and traditional finance.

The exchange has also increased its reliance on AI in software engineering. Armstrong said nearly 40% of daily code now comes from AI systems. He expects the figure to exceed 50% by October. The company believes this integration will allow faster rollout of products such as the x402 standard.

Future Outlook for x402 Foundation AI Micropayments

Market researchers estimated the global M2M services sector at $100 billion in 2024. They expect it to hit $250 billion by 2033.

The autonomous IoT payments market could grow from $37 billion in 2023 to more than $740 billion by 2032. These forecasts highlight the scale of opportunity for x402 Foundation AI micropayments.

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Services Market Size. Source: Verified Market Reports

The Bank for International Settlements outlined plans for “unified ledgers” that combine reserves, deposits, and securities on a programmable platform. The International Monetary Fund warned that programmability must fit with regulation.

Academic researchers proposed pipeline models for low-cost smart-contract payments. They argue these could improve scalability for future agentic commerce.

Supporters say broad adoption of x402 could make it the financial equivalent of HTTPS. They argue it would create new revenue models for digital services. Critics warn that regulation gaps and resistance from incumbents could limit uptake. Despite the risks, demand for AI micropayments is accelerating.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/x402-foundation-ai-micropayments/

