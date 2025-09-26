The post XAG/USD holds above $45.00 near fresh 14-year highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver price maintains its position near a 14-year high of $45.29 reached on Friday. Strong US economic data may lead the Fed to take a more cautious stance on implementing deeper rate cuts. Fed’s Goolsbee said he is reluctant to pursue further policy easing while inflation remains above target. Silver price (XAG/USD) remains near a new 14-year high of $45.29 reached on Friday, trading around $45.20 during the early European hours. The precious metal Silver holds losses after registering nearly 3% gains in the previous session. Traders await the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data later in the day for fresh impetus. Solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. The non-interest-bearing Silver attracts some sellers as higher interest rates could increase the opportunity cost of holding Silver. Additionally, the US Dollar (USD) gained more than 0.5%, which might have restrained the upside of the dollar-denominated commodity. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not eager to do a lot more policy easing while inflation is above target and moving the wrong way. However, Fed Governor Stephen Miran, the Fed’s newest policymaker, preferred a more aggressive 0.50% cut to prevent labor market collapse. Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said the rate cut was needed to… The post XAG/USD holds above $45.00 near fresh 14-year highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver price maintains its position near a 14-year high of $45.29 reached on Friday. Strong US economic data may lead the Fed to take a more cautious stance on implementing deeper rate cuts. Fed’s Goolsbee said he is reluctant to pursue further policy easing while inflation remains above target. Silver price (XAG/USD) remains near a new 14-year high of $45.29 reached on Friday, trading around $45.20 during the early European hours. The precious metal Silver holds losses after registering nearly 3% gains in the previous session. Traders await the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data later in the day for fresh impetus. Solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. The non-interest-bearing Silver attracts some sellers as higher interest rates could increase the opportunity cost of holding Silver. Additionally, the US Dollar (USD) gained more than 0.5%, which might have restrained the upside of the dollar-denominated commodity. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not eager to do a lot more policy easing while inflation is above target and moving the wrong way. However, Fed Governor Stephen Miran, the Fed’s newest policymaker, preferred a more aggressive 0.50% cut to prevent labor market collapse. Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said the rate cut was needed to…

XAG/USD holds above $45.00 near fresh 14-year highs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 18:46
NEAR
NEAR$2.682-5.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016585+3.89%
MAY
MAY$0.03789-1.43%
Overtake
TAKE$0.1796+0.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07423-8.90%
  • Silver price maintains its position near a 14-year high of $45.29 reached on Friday.
  • Strong US economic data may lead the Fed to take a more cautious stance on implementing deeper rate cuts.
  • Fed’s Goolsbee said he is reluctant to pursue further policy easing while inflation remains above target.

Silver price (XAG/USD) remains near a new 14-year high of $45.29 reached on Friday, trading around $45.20 during the early European hours. The precious metal Silver holds losses after registering nearly 3% gains in the previous session. Traders await the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data later in the day for fresh impetus.

Solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. The non-interest-bearing Silver attracts some sellers as higher interest rates could increase the opportunity cost of holding Silver. Additionally, the US Dollar (USD) gained more than 0.5%, which might have restrained the upside of the dollar-denominated commodity.

US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not eager to do a lot more policy easing while inflation is above target and moving the wrong way. However, Fed Governor Stephen Miran, the Fed’s newest policymaker, preferred a more aggressive 0.50% cut to prevent labor market collapse. Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said the rate cut was needed to help ensure that the job market remains in a good place.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold’s moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/silver-price-forecast-xag-usd-holds-above-4500-near-fresh-14-year-highs-202509260704

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Whales buy 158M DOGE, price nears $0.29 resistance, ETF launches with $17M volume. What's next for Dogecoin?
DOGE
DOGE$0.22577-1.29%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 15:41
Partager
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07414-8.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016577+3.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17966+0.14%
Boom
BOOM$0.007625-0.18%
Solana
SOL$195.95-1.11%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound