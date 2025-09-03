Xandeum Announces Upcoming pNode Dutch Auction

Xandeum, the innovative storage scaling solution for the Solana blockchain, is set to launch its highly anticipated pNode Dutch Auction on September 6, 2025. This event will offer participants the opportunity to acquire limited-edition Deep South Era pNodes, complete with exclusive NFT multipliers designed to enhance staking rewards and contribute to the growth of decentralized storage infrastructure.

Revolutionizing Blockchain Storage with pNodes

Xandeum addresses the blockchain storage trilemma by providing scalable, smart contract-native storage capable of handling exabytes of data with seamless random access. As part of this ecosystem, pNodes (Provider Nodes) play a crucial role in powering the decentralized storage layer. The Dutch Auction will feature 49—50 Deep South Era pNodes, each tied to unique 3D—rendered NFTs that offer multipliers up to 11x on STOINC (Storage Income) rewards. These multipliers gamify participation, allowing node operators to boost their passive income through liquid staking and storage fee capture.

The auction follows Xandeum’s recent milestones, including the Munich Release, which introduced a prototype for .txt file hosting on Solana’s devnet, and the upcoming Herrenberg Release, which will add advanced search capabilities. With the pNode Store now unveiled, users can preview the sleek interface and stunning NFT designs, including fire—breathing dragons and other thematic elements that tie into the project’s narrative of exploration and innovation.

Dutch Auction Mechanics and Participation

In a Dutch Auction format, bidding starts at a high price and decreases over time until all items are sold or a minimum price is reached. Specific starting prices, decrement intervals, and end conditions will be detailed closer to the launch, but participants are encouraged to use the DutchDecider app to vote on a fair global start time by September 5, 2025. This community—driven approach ensures accessibility for a worldwide audience.

To participate:

Acquire $XAND tokens via platforms like Jupiter DEX.

Upgrade eligible tokens (e.g., XANDC) through periodic 1:1 upgrade windows offered by the Xandeum Foundation, with recent windows providing immediate distributions and vesting options.

Access the pNode Store on the Xandeum website to bid during the auction.

Successful bidders will receive pNodes that can be upgraded for devnet launches and integrated into Xandeum’s liquid staking pool. Stakers delegate SOL to Xandeum—enabled validators, earning compounded rewards in xandSOL and additional $XAND governance tokens, while supporting data-intensive dApps.

Boosting Passive Income and Community Engagement

pNode owners benefit from enhanced STOINC rewards, where storage fees paid in SOL by dApps are funneled back to stakers. This creates a virtuous cycle: more storage usage drives higher rewards, fostering network effects and mass adoption of Web3 applications on Solana. Early backers and pNode holders are positioned to capitalize on these incentives, with NFT multipliers amplifying yields.

CEO Bernie Blume commented, “The pNode Dutch Auction is a pivotal step in decentralizing storage on Solana. By combining NFTs with real utility, we’re not just selling nodes—we’re empowering a community to build the future of scalable, accessible blockchain data.”

About Xandeum

Xandeum is Solana's premier storage scaling solution, enabling exabyte—level capacity for smart contracts with random access and liquid staking features. Powered by the $XAND token, Xandeum drives innovation in decentralized storage, supporting dApps in AI, DeFi, and beyond. For more information, visit www.xandeum.network.