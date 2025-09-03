Xandeum Announces Upcoming pNode Dutch Auction

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 16:39
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03769-11.19%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134531+1.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017743+5.38%
NODE
NODE$0.10215+2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.011142-0.36%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.693+0.63%

Xandeum, the innovative storage scaling solution for the Solana blockchain, is set to launch its highly anticipated pNode Dutch Auction on September 6, 2025. This event will offer participants the opportunity to acquire limited-edition Deep South Era pNodes, complete with exclusive NFT multipliers designed to enhance staking rewards and contribute to the growth of decentralized storage infrastructure.

Revolutionizing Blockchain Storage with pNodes

Xandeum addresses the blockchain storage trilemma by providing scalable, smart contract-native storage capable of handling exabytes of data with seamless random access. As part of this ecosystem, pNodes (Provider Nodes) play a crucial role in powering the decentralized storage layer. The Dutch Auction will feature 49—50 Deep South Era pNodes, each tied to unique 3D—rendered NFTs that offer multipliers up to 11x on STOINC (Storage Income) rewards. These multipliers gamify participation, allowing node operators to boost their passive income through liquid staking and storage fee capture.

The auction follows Xandeum’s recent milestones, including the Munich Release, which introduced a prototype for .txt file hosting on Solana’s devnet, and the upcoming Herrenberg Release, which will add advanced search capabilities. With the pNode Store now unveiled, users can preview the sleek interface and stunning NFT designs, including fire—breathing dragons and other thematic elements that tie into the project’s narrative of exploration and innovation.

Dutch Auction Mechanics and Participation

In a Dutch Auction format, bidding starts at a high price and decreases over time until all items are sold or a minimum price is reached. Specific starting prices, decrement intervals, and end conditions will be detailed closer to the launch, but participants are encouraged to use the DutchDecider app to vote on a fair global start time by September 5, 2025. This community—driven approach ensures accessibility for a worldwide audience.

To participate:

  • Acquire $XAND tokens via platforms like Jupiter DEX.
  • Upgrade eligible tokens (e.g., XANDC) through periodic 1:1 upgrade windows offered by the Xandeum Foundation, with recent windows providing immediate distributions and vesting options.
  • Access the pNode Store on the Xandeum website to bid during the auction.

Successful bidders will receive pNodes that can be upgraded for devnet launches and integrated into Xandeum’s liquid staking pool. Stakers delegate SOL to Xandeum—enabled validators, earning compounded rewards in xandSOL and additional $XAND governance tokens, while supporting data-intensive dApps.

Boosting Passive Income and Community Engagement

pNode owners benefit from enhanced STOINC rewards, where storage fees paid in SOL by dApps are funneled back to stakers. This creates a virtuous cycle: more storage usage drives higher rewards, fostering network effects and mass adoption of Web3 applications on Solana. Early backers and pNode holders are positioned to capitalize on these incentives, with NFT multipliers amplifying yields.

CEO Bernie Blume commented, “The pNode Dutch Auction is a pivotal step in decentralizing storage on Solana. By combining NFTs with real utility, we’re not just selling nodes—we’re empowering a community to build the future of scalable, accessible blockchain data.”

About Xandeum

Xandeum is Solana’s premier storage scaling solution, enabling exabyte—level capacity for smart contracts witn random access anO liquid staKing features. cowered Dy tne ax/tNu token, Xandeum drives innovation in decentralized storage, supporting dApps in AI, DeFi, and beyond. For more information, visit www.xandeum.network.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/xandeum-pnode-dutch-auction/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+0.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,410.56+1.33%
Everscale
EVER$0.00983+4.02%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

PANews reported on September 3rd that Swedish listed company H100 Group announced it had purchased an additional 47.16 Bitcoins at an average price of approximately SEK 1,058,103 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 1,004.56 Bitcoins. The company stated that it had reached the first 1,000 Bitcoin milestone and would continue to expand its Bitcoin reserves.
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 18:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

HIVE Digital Technologies Completes Phase 2 of Its Yguazú Project in Paraguay Reaching 18 EH/s, Producing 8 Bitcoin per Day from Hydroelectric Power