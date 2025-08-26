XAU/USD trades firmly around $3,370 as Fed’s Powell guides dovish outlook

Gold price clings to gains near $3,370.00, driven by dovish remarks from Fed Chair Powell.

Fed’s Powell warns of labor market risks at Jackson Hole Symposium.

Gold price remained sticky to the 20-day EMA.

Gold price (XAU/USD) holds onto gains near Friday’s high around $3,370.00 during the European trading session on Monday. The precious metal trades firmly as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that he is open to unwinding monetary policy restrictiveness in his speech at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium on Friday.

The adaptation of a dovish stance by Fed Chair Powell on the interest rate outlook surprised global markets as experts anticipated him to reiterate a “wait and see” approach on interest rates.

“Nonetheless, with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” Powell said. He further added that the Fed could start reducing interest rates quickly if downside labor market risks start materializing.

Jerome Powell didn’t explicitly call for interest rate cuts in the September meeting, but traders are confident that the Fed will reduce interest rates in the policy meeting next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.

Fed Powell’s surprisingly dovish remarks have dampened yields on interest-bearing assets. 10-year US Treasury yields trade near Friday’s low around 4.27%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises to near 98.00. Still, the DXY is close to its almost four-week low, which is around 97.70.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price trades in a Symmetrical Triangle, which indicates a sharp volatility contraction. The upper border of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from the April 22 high around $3,500, while the downward border is placed from the May 15 low near $3,180.86.

The yellow metal wobbles near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $3,350.00, indicating a sideways trend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among market participants.

Looking down, the Gold price would fall towards the round-level support of $3,200 and the May 15 low at $3,121, if it breaks below the May 29 low of $3,245.

Alternatively, the Gold price will enter an uncharted territory if it breaks above the psychological level of $3,500 decisively. Potential resistances would be $3,550 and $3,600.

Gold daily chart