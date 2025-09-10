XBO Ventures Invests $25M in Rapyd’s Series F, Gains Access to its Fintech Infrastructure

2025/09/10 22:30
Douglas, Isle of Man, September 10th, 2025, Chainwire

XBO Ventures, the investment arm of XBO.com, has invested $25M in the $500M Series F financing round of Rapyd, a global fintech platform enabling cross-border payments and financial services. The investment provides XBO Ventures and its portfolio companies with priority access to Rapyd’s global suite of fintech and payments infrastructure, allowing XBO Ventures to integrate advanced financial solutions at scale.

Other investors included Target Global, BlackRock Funds, General Catalyst, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Altimeter Capital, Whale Rock Capital, Dragoneer, Latitude, Durable Capital Partners, Tal Capital, Avid Ventures, and Spark Capital. 

This strategic $25M investment strengthens XBO Ventures’ position in the financial technology space and aligns with its mission to support infrastructure-driven solutions in the digital economy. Through this investment, XBO.com, the cryptocurrency exchange associated with XBO Ventures, has been integrating solutions such as liquidity services, crypto payment processing, and Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) offerings into the Rapyd ecosystem. These include deep liquidity pools, OTC trading, market making, fiat on/off ramps with IBAN integration, secure custodian solutions, and corporate wallet management tools. The partnership is designed for the long term and is expected to bring significant benefits for both sides, including providing XBO.com’s clients with a fast-tracked onboarding process to Rapyd’s global infrastructure.

XBO Venture hopes to leverage the investment to accelerate access to embedded finance and payment solutions for crypto-native companies and startups seeking to expand their global reach. Rapyd is also preparing to launch additional developments in the Web3 space, offering capabilities that create new use cases across cross-border payments, DeFi applications, and embedded finance.

The partnership with Rapyd is one of several major initiatives aimed at building a next-generation financial platform rooted in accessibility, security, and speed.

About XBO Ventures

XBO Ventures invests in projects aligned with our mission to build a more open, efficient, and secure financial ecosystem. We provide capital, market access, strategic guidance, and technical infrastructure via our regulated exchange platform. XBO Ventures is the investment arm of XBO.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. 

About Rapyd

Rapyd lets you build bold. Liberate global commerce with all the tools your business needs to create payment, payout and fintech experiences everywhere. From Fortune 500s to ambitious business and technology upstarts, our payments network and powerful fintech platform make it easy to pay suppliers and get paid by customers—locally or internationally.

Get the tools to grow globally and learn about our products, solutions and partner programmes at www.rapyd.net. Follow: Blog, Insta, LinkedIn, Twitter.

COO & Co-Founder
Lior Aizik
[email protected]

