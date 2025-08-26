Xi, Putin, and Modi set to convene with Trump at the top of the agenda

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 21:35
U
U$0.01137-0.26%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005009-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.332-1.00%
FORM
FORM$3.4893+1.55%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Xi Token
XI$0.001163+0.25%

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Narendra Modi will hold face-to-face meetings next week during a major summit in Tianjin, China, where over 20 leaders from across Asia and the Middle East are expected to show up.

The event, known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, will run from August 31 to September 1. But this is a direct political response to President Donald Trump’s new wave of White House foreign policy; sanctions, tariffs, and backdoor trade deals.

The goal in Tianjin: figure out how to survive and outmaneuver the U.S. while he’s in office. Xi is hosting the summit to rally the Global South and help Russia rebuild its diplomatic reach after being hammered by international sanctions.

Putin, under pressure back home and from NATO, is not only attending but will stay on after the summit to appear at a World War II military parade in Beijing. That extended trip is unusual for the Russian leader, who rarely spends that long outside of Russia.

Meanwhile, Modi is traveling to China for the first time in over seven years, signaling that the India-China border tensions, which escalated in 2020, might finally be cooling off.

Leaders form united front while avoiding key fights

Xi, Putin, and Modi last shared a stage in Kazan, Russia, during the 2024 BRICS summit, a moment that rattled the West. Back then, Trump was already ramping up pressure with tariffs and sanctions. Now, with him back in the White House, the goal for Xi is to push forward a new international alignment.

Eric Olander, editor-in-chief at The China-Global South Project, said:

Officials from the Russian embassy in New Delhi said they’re hoping for a three-way conversation between China, India, and Russia. Xi and Putin have coordinated before. Now, bringing Modi into the room makes this summit bigger than the usual SCO formalities.

A Chinese foreign ministry official confirmed this is the largest SCO gathering since its creation in 2001, with 10 permanent members and 16 other countries joining as dialogue or observer states.

The SCO, originally built around security and counter-terrorism, now covers economic, military, and trade cooperation. But analysts say it’s still more talk than results.

“What is the precise vision that the SCO represents and its practical implementation are rather fuzzy,” said Manoj Kewalramani, chair of the Indo-Pacific Research Programme at Bangalore’s Takshashila Institution. “But the SCO’s effectiveness in addressing substantial security issues remains very limited.”

Modi expected to hold side talks and soften friction

The June SCO defense ministers’ meeting ended without a joint statement after India refused to back it, citing the lack of any mention of the April 22 Kashmir attack, where Hindu tourists were killed. That incident led to some of the worst fighting between India and Pakistan in decades.

India also didn’t support a statement that condemned Israeli strikes on Iran earlier in June. Despite those disputes, officials now believe Modi is ready to step over that friction.

Olander explained, “It’s likely (New Delhi) will swallow their pride and put this year’s SCO problems behind them in a bid to maintain momentum in the détente with China, which is a key Modi priority right now.”

Tanmaya Lal, an official at India’s foreign ministry, said Modi is coming with a list of demands focused on trade, sovereignty, connectivity, and territorial integrity. He is also expected to hold separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

The backchannel momentum between India and China could result in a few real outcomes: withdrawal of border troops, visa and trade relaxations, and even new cooperation in climate and people-to-people exchanges.

While most experts don’t expect major policy announcements, they warn that the optics of this gathering matter more than what gets signed. “This summit is about optics, really powerful optics,” Olander said.

After the summit ends, Modi will head back to India. But Putin will stay behind for that military parade, one of his longest foreign stays in recent years.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/xi-putin-modi-prepare-meeting-on-trump/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Bitcoin
BTC$109,859.87-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657+19.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,525.68-2.06%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:14
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05681-5.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08413-5.42%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium