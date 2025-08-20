Xiaomi Corp. announced plans to enter the European EV market by 2027

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:10
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1891+9.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-0.21%
CAR
CAR$0.010871+2.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022015+2.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.011766-0.74%

Chinese multinational tech company Xiaomi declared plans to take on Tesla and BYD in the European EV market by 2027, following stellar sales in Q2 2025. Xiaomi’s President, Lu Weibing, said the company’s business model in China could be applied globally, including in Europe. 

President Lu said the company’s quarterly revenue rose by 31%, riding on the success of its second EV, which was launched during the summer. He mentioned that this helped counter dwindling smartphone demand. However, Lu pointed out that the company was still researching European expansion to prepare for the 2027 entry. Xiaomi delivered more than 81K cars in Q2 2025 to set a new quarterly record, but it is still struggling to meet the domestic demand.

The tech company also disclosed that it was concerned about the 48% tariff rate on its exports to Europe, including the base 10% import duty. The exports will also be subject to additional 35% to 38% countervailing levies. The EU imposed these measures in response to what it termed as unfair government subsidies given to Chinese EV manufacturers. 

Lu says there is no specific product plan yet

President Lu said his company did not have a specific product plan yet, but research and preparations were underway for Europe’s expansion by 2027. However, he pointed out that the company’s EV division expects to become profitable in H2 2025 despite recording losses of up to 300 million Yuan (~$41.77M). 

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley acknowledged that Chinese EV makers like Xiaomi were far ahead in cost, in-car technology, and quality. According to the Cryptopolitan, Farley admitted that the affordability of Chinese EVs had disrupted the industry as their products slowly gained global recognition. 

President Lu shared a photo on Weibo on July 5, showing the SU7 Ultra with German license plates. He pointed out that this was his company’s first experimental EV to be registered in Europe. However, the founder, CEO, and Chairman of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, said on July 2 that the company would prioritize meeting domestic delivery demand before getting ready for overseas markets by 2027. The company is facing a severe shortage in the local market, with delivery wait times for the SU7 and the YU7 reaching 41 weeks and 58 weeks, respectively.  

Xiaomi’s EV division delivers over $2B in Q2 revenue  

According to Xiaomi’s financial report, the company’s EV business generated nearly $2.87 billion (~RMB 20.6B) in Q2 2025, a 13.81% increase from Q1 and a 232.26% increase YoY. The company’s gross margin was 26.4% in Q2, up from 23.2% in Q1 and about 15.4% in the same period in 2024. 

The company said it would continue advancing its human-car-home strategy despite recording operating losses of $41.2 million in Q2. However, President Lu believes his company’s auto business will turn profitable in H2 2026. The company has invested over RMB 30 billion (~$4.17B) in the past three years, and it hopes to build on the SU7’s market momentum to advance its automaking ambitions. 

Lu also explained that his company was not interested in price wars, saying that Xiaomi targeted total revenue growth of over 30% in 2025. The Cryptopolitan reported that Beijing stepped in to end the price wars in June, although demand for Xiaomi’s products was strong enough for the company to avoid the brutal price cut chaos that squeezed margins. The company’s overall net revenue almost doubled, cementing its position in the EV industry. 

Xiaomi’s market value has increased by over $120 billion over the past 12 months. The company aims to deliver 350K units by the end of 2025 and has so far achieved nearly 53% of its 2025 delivery goals. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, recently said he wanted to purchase a Xiaomi car since the Xiaomi CEO showed him the YU7 SUV back in June. Huang added that Xiaomi cars had beautiful designs and incredible technology.  

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/xiaomi-plans-european-ev-market-debut/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

Ex-Trump administration official joins stablecoin giant days after leaving government role
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005559+2.33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.794-2.15%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017418+1.33%
Partager
Blockhead2025/08/20 16:45
Partager
XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Introduction: A New Era for Passive Crypto Income The cryptocurrency landscape has matured into one of the most attractive investment opportunities of our time. Digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum opened the door to decentralized finance, but XRP has taken its place as a leader in real-world financial adoption. With lightning-fast transactions and growing institutional […] The post XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.05137-0.11%
XRP
XRP$2.8913-3.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07419-0.72%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:54
Partager
Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday even as investors remained cautious, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq notching gains after President Donald Trump announced a two-week window for Iran to negotiate. As markets resumed on Friday…
U
U$0.02-9.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.794-2.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02729-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 22:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

XRP Hotspot: Earn 870 XRP Daily Through Innovative Cloud Mining

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

AI-Powered Tokens Emerging as the Next Big Trend in 2026?

XRP Price Could Hit $4.48 Under This One Game-Changing Scenario