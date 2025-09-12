XiuShan Mining Launches VIP Club, Unlocking Exclusive Cloud Computing Privileges

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:09
Harvest Finance
FARM$29,26+0,03%
RealLink
REAL$0,06451+2,96%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 349,73+1,10%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09714-3,87%
XRP
XRP$3,0582+2,11%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,10268+11,39%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0,00859-1,73%

XiuShan Mining, a leading global green cloud mining platform, has announced the launch of its VIP Club, offering exclusive benefits and a high-yield mining experience for high-end users. This program combines AI computing power allocation, customized investment plans, and prioritized profit settlement channels to create the industry’s first cloud mining club ecosystem integrating technology, finance, and high-end services.

Exclusive Member Benefits

VIP Club members will enjoy a variety of exclusive services, including:

High-yield computing power rewards: Prioritized allocation of high-performance computing resources in a dedicated computing pool, resulting in more stable and higher-return mining profits.

Exclusive Global Mining Farm Experiences: Invitations to visit XiuShan Mining’s global green energy mines to experience firsthand the integration of AI computing power and renewable energy.

One-on-one dedicated account managers: Provide investment consulting, risk management, and personalized mining strategy advice.

Priority investment opportunities: Be among the first to participate in XiuShan Mining’s innovative products and partnerships.

VIP Exclusive Events: Regular online and offline member events connect with global blockchain and financial elites.

Exclusive Contract Program

The VIP Club will also launch high-end, exclusive mining contracts, providing investors with more flexible and high-yield options.

Daily automatic settlement ensures real-time profit payments, and a full return of principal upon contract maturity.

Multi-currency investment is supported, including mainstream digital assets such as USDT, BTC, ETH, and XRP.

The contracts utilize smart contract technology to ensure transparency and security, and all profit data can be verified in real time on-chain.

Membership Tier System

XiuShan Mining will launch a tiered VIP system based on investment threshold and equity level. Higher membership levels will offer more generous benefits, including exclusive computing power rewards, commission rates, and personalized services.

Future Development Roadmap

According to XiuShan Mining, the VIP Club will collaborate with international financial institutions, blockchain foundations, green energy companies, and others in the future to explore more cross-sector collaboration models, including digital asset wealth management products and sustainable finance solutions, to build a complete digital financial ecosystem for high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

XiuShan Mining’s CEO stated at the press conference:

We hope the VIP Club will be more than just a high-end service program, but also become an important starting point for future digital asset wealth management. By integrating artificial intelligence technology, green energy, and blockchain finance, DOT Miners will continue to lead the innovative development of the cloud mining industry.

For more information about XiuShan Mining, please visit:

Website: https://xiushanining.com/

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

Source: https://www.cryptoninjas.net/news/xiushan-mning-launches-vip-club-unlocking-exclusive-cloud-computing-privileges/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0,06724-0,81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01448+2,33%
TONCOIN
TON$3,205-0,21%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
SIX$0,02147-0,32%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09701-4,03%
DOGE
DOGE$0,26151+4,73%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:23
Partager
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0,33687-0,61%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

Spartans Draws Users With 300% Bonus, While Unibet Targets Poker Events and Bovada Focuses on Football Action