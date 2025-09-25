The post XLM Consolidates After Sharp Decline, Testing Key Support Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s native token XLM weathered intense volatility over the past 24 hours, plunging to key support levels before staging a robust rebound. The moves, marked by unusually heavy institutional trading activity, underscored the market’s focus on the $0.36–$0.37 support zone as traders weigh the prospects of a breakout toward higher targets. During the Asian trading session, XLM plummeted to $0.36 on volumes surging above 40 million—more than double the 24-hour average—solidifying this price area as a critical high-volume support. The sell-off was quickly absorbed, with the token climbing back toward $0.37, a sign that institutional players may be accumulating positions at discounted levels. The final hour of trading on Sept. 24 was especially turbulent. XLM slipped sharply to $0.368 at 13:37 before recovering back to session highs of $0.369 by 14:10. Volume spikes at 13:37 (1.27 million), 13:58 (1.19 million), and 13:59 (1.58 million) highlighted significant institutional flows driving the intraday swings. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Signal Consolidation Pattern Price range of $0.01 representing 4 per cent volatility indicates active trading interest. Elevated-volume support test at $0.36 level with 40.69 million in trading volume. Recovery towards $0.37 during Asian trading hours suggests institutional buying. Critical support zone established around $0.36 psychological level. Volume spikes during final hour indicate significant institutional activity. Consolidation pattern formation above $0.37 support zone. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/xlm-consolidates-after-sharp-decline-testing-key-support-levelsThe post XLM Consolidates After Sharp Decline, Testing Key Support Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s native token XLM weathered intense volatility over the past 24 hours, plunging to key support levels before staging a robust rebound. The moves, marked by unusually heavy institutional trading activity, underscored the market’s focus on the $0.36–$0.37 support zone as traders weigh the prospects of a breakout toward higher targets. During the Asian trading session, XLM plummeted to $0.36 on volumes surging above 40 million—more than double the 24-hour average—solidifying this price area as a critical high-volume support. The sell-off was quickly absorbed, with the token climbing back toward $0.37, a sign that institutional players may be accumulating positions at discounted levels. The final hour of trading on Sept. 24 was especially turbulent. XLM slipped sharply to $0.368 at 13:37 before recovering back to session highs of $0.369 by 14:10. Volume spikes at 13:37 (1.27 million), 13:58 (1.19 million), and 13:59 (1.58 million) highlighted significant institutional flows driving the intraday swings. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Signal Consolidation Pattern Price range of $0.01 representing 4 per cent volatility indicates active trading interest. Elevated-volume support test at $0.36 level with 40.69 million in trading volume. Recovery towards $0.37 during Asian trading hours suggests institutional buying. Critical support zone established around $0.36 psychological level. Volume spikes during final hour indicate significant institutional activity. Consolidation pattern formation above $0.37 support zone. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/xlm-consolidates-after-sharp-decline-testing-key-support-levels

XLM Consolidates After Sharp Decline, Testing Key Support Levels

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 11:59
Stellar’s native token XLM weathered intense volatility over the past 24 hours, plunging to key support levels before staging a robust rebound. The moves, marked by unusually heavy institutional trading activity, underscored the market’s focus on the $0.36–$0.37 support zone as traders weigh the prospects of a breakout toward higher targets.

During the Asian trading session, XLM plummeted to $0.36 on volumes surging above 40 million—more than double the 24-hour average—solidifying this price area as a critical high-volume support. The sell-off was quickly absorbed, with the token climbing back toward $0.37, a sign that institutional players may be accumulating positions at discounted levels.

The final hour of trading on Sept. 24 was especially turbulent. XLM slipped sharply to $0.368 at 13:37 before recovering back to session highs of $0.369 by 14:10. Volume spikes at 13:37 (1.27 million), 13:58 (1.19 million), and 13:59 (1.58 million) highlighted significant institutional flows driving the intraday swings.

XLM/USD (TradingView)

Technical Indicators Signal Consolidation Pattern

  • Price range of $0.01 representing 4 per cent volatility indicates active trading interest.
  • Elevated-volume support test at $0.36 level with 40.69 million in trading volume.
  • Recovery towards $0.37 during Asian trading hours suggests institutional buying.
  • Critical support zone established around $0.36 psychological level.
  • Volume spikes during final hour indicate significant institutional activity.
  • Consolidation pattern formation above $0.37 support zone.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/24/xlm-consolidates-after-sharp-decline-testing-key-support-levels

