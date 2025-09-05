xMoney Introduces XMN as New Token Powering Its Ecosystem and the Future of Payments

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:29
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01253+3.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016094-2.25%
MISSION
MISSION$0.0000129-27.36%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00546-0.54%
Major
MAJOR$0.15803-0.62%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13583-2.98%

The financial payments industry just got a major upgrade. xMoney, the pioneering payments company, is entering a new era with the launch of its XMN token, bolstering the company’s token utility and accelerating the expansion of its ecosystem.

The token launch provides strategic new benefits for token holders and the infrastructure for xMoney to rapidly deploy its plans for high-volume scalability.

While the company’s roots remain strong in MultiversX, it plans to expand to different ecosystems where merchants, developers, and users are building, allowing for faster settlements, lower fees, and smoother payment flows for merchants and users.

XMN is being introduced to meet xMoney’s revised scaling demands and to support its new infrastructure, allowing its high-volume payments system to expand without interruption and fuel its mission of delivering financial products to the world economy.

Unlike most tokens, XMN has been designed to comply with the European Union (EU) MiCA regulatory framework since its inception, making it one of the first tokens in Europe built for a long-term, regulated future.

XMN powers the xMoney ecosystem by creating value for every participant, specifically designed to drive both engagement and rewards:

Business utility features: Token-based benefits for merchants that include tiered fee reductions based on XMN staking or holdings, referral bonuses for onboarding new merchants, and specific platform feature unlocks tied to specific staking thresholds.

Loyalty program: A renewed user-facing loyalty system that rewards users based on engagement and transaction activity, enables redemption of loyalty points earned through XMN, and boosts rewards for long-term holders and stakers.

Governance participation: Staked token holders can vote on platform proposals – excluding those tied directly to xMoney’s corporate decisions – promoting decentralized community input on the platform’s features and roadmap.

Early feature access: Users who stake XMN receive early access to beta features, promotional campaigns, and new platform functionalities.

Ecosystem growth: As a multi-purpose token, XMN drives merchant and user engagement, increases the “stickiness” of the platform, and enhances xMoney’s platform utility through staking and active participation.

XMN has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens, ensuring predictability and preventing uncontrolled inflation. The upgraded token model links the token utility directly with merchant incentives and loyalty rewards – combining compliance and global reach.

As more merchants transact with xMoney, the flow of fees increases, creating a feedback loop between business growth and token usage. The improved tokenomics of XMN are then better able to support: 

  • High transaction volume across fiat and crypto.
  • Meaningful utility throughout the payment lifecycle.
  • A transparent, long-term economic model.

As the xMoney platform evolves into a full-stack fiat and crypto payment ecosystem, XMN will enable value by aligning incentives with real platform activity that’s designed to scale with usage – a model more practical for real-world adoption.

“Innovation isn’t a single step – it’s a constant evolution. XMN is our latest leap forward: a bridge between trust and innovation, unifying payments, DeFi, and loyalty in a single interoperable layer built to adapt and endure. With XMN, we’re showing that real-world adoption is possible, that businesses and users can connect seamlessly, and that money transfers can be redefined for the future.” – Greg Siourounis, xMoney Co-Founder & CEO

By combining compliance, utility, and multi-ecosystem growth, XMN positions xMoney as the financial platform of the future.

Learn more about the XMN tokenomics and how the future of money is xMoney.

About xMoney

xMoney is a pioneering payments company with strategic European licenses that aims to offer a seamless, secure, and future-focused payments ecosystem combining unique product focus, cutting-edge technology and strong compliance.

Website | X | Blog | Telegram |

Source: https://beincrypto.com/xmn-token-xmoney-ecosystem/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211+2.80%
Comedian
BAN$0.09899-1.74%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Partager
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.000289+7.83%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003405+7.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,293.77-0.53%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24