XRP Accepted for Airport Transfers and Car Rentals via Air China Partner

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:07
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014426+2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10088+1.88%
CAR
CAR$0.009898+1.48%
XRP
XRP$2.8639+2.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016743-1.34%
Octavia
VIA$0.0146+4.28%
Altcoins

Air China’s frequent flyer members will soon have a new way to pay for select travel services abroad.

Wetour, a company linked to the airline’s PhoenixMiles loyalty program, has rolled out support for XRP payments on its international platforms.

The new option will allow customers to use XRP for add-on services such as airport transfers and private car rentals in overseas markets. Wetour positioned the rollout as a limited step, framing it as an experiment with digital asset payments in specific international settings rather than a full embrace of crypto.

China’s Ban Shapes the Rollout

Mainland China maintains one of the strictest bans on cryptocurrency usage, prohibiting all digital asset payments and steering consumers toward the state-backed digital yuan (e-CNY). For that reason, XRP payments will only be available to Air China’s 60 million PhoenixMiles members when traveling or living abroad.

Air China itself is controlled by China National Aviation Holdings, a central government-owned conglomerate, making the development more notable as one of the few crypto-adjacent pilots tied to a state enterprise — even if implemented outside the mainland.

Testing Blockchain on Global Ground

Industry watchers see the announcement as part of a broader pattern: Chinese state-linked firms quietly experimenting with blockchain-based solutions in overseas environments while avoiding friction with domestic rules. By offering crypto payments abroad, companies like Wetour can study digital asset adoption and remain competitive with global travel players — all without crossing Beijing’s red lines at home.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-accepted-for-airport-transfers-and-car-rentals-via-air-china-partner/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognizable meme coins, but their price action has been slow in 2025, leaving many investors questioning their growth potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with a live iGaming ecosystem, $11.5 million raised in presale, and a deflationary revenue model that rewards holders weekly. With analysts [...] The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000527+1.93%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01799-1.80%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002592+3.14%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/08 02:00
Partager
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

The global non-fungible token market has slightly fallen in trading sales volume and floor price value this first week of September. In the past seven [...]
NEAR
NEAR$2.457+3.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257+1.69%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/09/07 17:40
Partager
Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 01:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Analist wijst op sterke Solana koers: Kan SOL binnenkort naar $235 stijgen?