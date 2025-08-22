XRP Adoption Expands as Leveraged ETF Proposal Hits SEC

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/08/22 00:27
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004843+0.22%
XRP
XRP$2.9153-0.72%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12321-2.60%
  • Tidal Trust II has filed for a leveraged long XRP ETF with exposure to XRP price movements and use an options-based income strategy, including credit call spreads, to manage risk and generate yield.
  • The proposed ETF targets institutional investors such as pension funds and insurers that cannot trade on margin, aiming for long-term capital growth while providing additional liquidity in the XRP market.

The Tidal Trust II submitted a new filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 20, seeking approval of a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) listing direct exposure to XRP. The filing, filed by means of a Form N-1A Post-Effective Amendment, proposes the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income XRP ETF.

A Look At Tidal Trust’s Leveraged XRP ETF

The proposed ETF will provide leveraged exposure of 150% to 200% in the daily change in the XRP price. In the filing, it mentions that the product will utilize an options-based income strategy in line with its leverage. Particularly, it will employ the use of credit call spreads as a part of its strategy to mitigate risks of having an increased exposure and positively derive some extra yield in the process.

According to Tidal Trust, the main investment purpose of the fund is long-term capital growth, and the current income is considered as a secondary goal. Assuming this is approved, the leveraged mechanism would allow XRP to enter the portfolios of the institutions that generally cannot trade on margin. These include the pension funds, insurers, and retirement accounts.

Moreover, analysts describe that these vehicles tend to provide more liquidity and trading in the market once capital flows have been attracted. This follows the listing of the NYSE Arca of the Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF that has already seen high participation levels amongst investors.

On the other hand, Ripple investors are eagerly awaiting the approval for spot XRP ETF, with some expectations for October approval, as mentioned in our previous story.

XRP Adoption Continues To Grow

The drive to XRP-related products is observed amidst the regulatory trends in Washington that are projected to be more soft on digital assets. Ripple was able to relieve the fundraising prohibition created in 2013 by the SEC after reaching a settlement with the regulator earlier this year.

At the same time, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has expressed the view that a modest number of cryptocurrencies are to be classified as securities. He also announced his plan to work on revising securities laws so that blockchain-based markets could be accommodated.

Following the success of spot Bitcoin ETF and spot Ether ETFs, demand for XRP ETF has been growing, especially after the SEC settlement last month. Ripple partner SBI Holdings is also planning for an XRP ETF, subject to regulatory approval, as reported by CNF.  

Meanwhile, the strong early uptake in Teucrium leveraged XRP product highlights the potential of structured ETFs in energizing the intersection of the traditional and digital asset worlds. It has now exceeded $400 million in assets as of August 2025.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01941-0.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0707-11.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
RWAX
APP$0.002629-1.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,671.6-0.85%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03846-7.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation