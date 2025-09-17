XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Ready to Debut Under SEC Oversight

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 00:27
Threshold
T$0.01686+0.71%
Union
U$0.016206-18.19%
Binance Coin
BNB$953.21+3.55%
XRP
XRP$3.04+1.25%
READY
READY$0.01347-1.10%
  • Spot XRP ETF to launch Sept. 18 with 80% XRP allocation, SEC filing shows.
  • REX-Osprey ETFs built under 1940 Act to boost transparency and protections.
  • Dogecoin ETF also set to debut on Sept. 18, mirroring XRP product’s structure.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds are gearing up to launch the first U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to XRP, with trading set to begin on September 18. 

The product, named the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (ticker: XRPR), will debut alongside a parallel Dogecoin ETF (ticker: DOJE), marking a significant expansion of regulated crypto investment vehicles in the U.S.

XRP ETF Structure and Allocations

According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the XRPR ETF will allocate at least 80% of assets directly into XRP and related instruments, giving investors transparent spot exposure. The structure allows up to 40% of the portfolio to include other ETFs with XRP exposure, creating a diversified framework that still centers on XRP price performance.

Related: REX-Osprey Files for Second-Ever BNB Staking ETF, Helps in BNB’s 3% Rebound

The ETF may also hold other crypto-linked exchange-traded products tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum. While that mix means the fund isn’t a “pure spot” product, analysts note it provides robust XRP correlation through multiple layers of exposure.

The XRPR ETF is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This framework governs U.S. investment funds and enforces rules around transparency, conflicts of interest, and investor protections.

REX and Osprey have used the same legal structure in previous products, including the Solana Staking ETF launched in July. This approach marks a shift from earlier XRP ETF proposals, which were largely derivative-based and not structured under the 1940 Act.

The registration displays an effort to align crypto investment products with existing U.S. financial regulations. It also indicates a willingness by issuers to adapt products to meet SEC standards while offering investors exposure to digital assets through a regulated format.

Dogecoin ETF Scheduled for the Same Day

In addition to XRPR, the firms will also launch the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) on September 18. This fund mirrors the XRP structure, combining direct holdings with ETF-based exposure.

The Dogecoin ETF had initially been slated for an earlier release but was pushed back. With both products now rolling out on the same date, REX and Osprey are adding to their growing digital asset ETF lineup, joining a wave of regulated investment options arriving on U.S. markets.

Market Impact

Industry analysts, including Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, have confirmed that both XRPR and DOJE are on track for release this Thursday, pending no last-minute SEC hurdles. 

For investors, the launches offer regulated pathways into two of crypto’s most recognizable assets, complementing the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF products already in circulation.

Related: Investors Watch REX-Osprey ETFs as SEC’s 75-Day Window Closes

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/spot-xrp-etf-dogecoin-etf-launch-sept18/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001327+1.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087-2.79%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6207+3.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376+1.69%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager
The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with 100% win rate in three battles against ETH" has now made a floating
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087-2.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,476.32-0.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+0.16%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 17:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Movement Labs Layer 1: A Pivotal Leap for Blockchain Innovation