XRP Army made a difference in Ripple’s SEC lawsuit: Crypto lawyer

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/04 10:18
Crypto lawyer John Deaton says anyone who denies the “XRP Army” affected the outcome of the SEC and Ripple court case is either ignorant or lying.

XRP tokenholders were a tipping element that helped secure Ripple Labs’ win against the US securities regulator, which ultimately ended last month when both sides agreed to drop appeals. 

The SEC sued Ripple in 2020, accusing it of selling the XRP (XRP) token as an unregistered security. Judge Analisa Torres ruled in 2023 that only some tokens could be considered securities and the case finally ended in August this year.

Now the dust has settled, crypto advocate and lawyer John Deaton said, “no credible person can argue” that the “XRP Army” didn’t make a difference.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement.
