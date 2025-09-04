XRP Army’s Role in Ripple’s Victory Over SEC Acknowledged by Crypto Lawyer

TLDR

XRP holders significantly influenced Ripple’s victory against the SEC, as seen in the court’s decision.

Judge Torres referenced XRP holder affidavits, validating the role of the XRP Army in the case.

Ripple’s legal defense focused on the SEC’s failure to provide fair notice on XRP’s security classification.

XRP’s price saw dramatic fluctuations following the case’s resolution, peaking at $3.65 in July 2025.

The XRP Army, a passionate community of token holders, has been credited for its significant influence on Ripple Labs’ legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Crypto lawyer John Deaton, known for his advocacy for XRP holders, emphasized that their efforts played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the case, which concluded in August 2025.

XRP Army’s Influence on Ripple’s SEC Case

In a recent statement, John Deaton asserted that anyone who denies the XRP Army’s impact on the Ripple vs. SEC case is either “ignorant” or “lying.” He pointed to the fact that Judge Analisa Torres referenced affidavits submitted by XRP holders in her decision, highlighting their importance in the ruling. Deaton’s amicus brief, which included testimonies from XRP holders, played a crucial role in arguing that XRP should not be classified as a security.

According to Deaton, the court’s final decision, which concluded that XRP sold on public exchanges is not a security, directly referenced the efforts of XRP holders. “Had she not cited those things, people could legitimately debate whether our efforts made a real difference,” Deaton explained. “But the proof is in the decision itself.”

Ripple’s legal team also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the XRP Army. Deborah McCrimmon, Ripple’s vice president and deputy general counsel, praised the community’s unpaid research and efforts. She shared that the XRP Army’s discovery of relevant statements and speeches from the SEC helped Ripple make its case for a “fair notice” defense, claiming that the SEC had failed to clarify how crypto laws applied to the token.

Ripple Legal Defense and XRP Army’s Role

Ripple’s defense hinged on the argument that the SEC failed to provide fair notice regarding the classification of XRP as a security. As part of their legal strategy, Ripple searched for public statements, speeches, and talks made by the SEC about blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

The XRP Army helped uncover these vital resources by researching and posting relevant information online, which Ripple’s legal team used in court.

McCrimmon admitted that while lawyers could have been hired to conduct such research, the XRP Army did it free of charge. This support provided Ripple with significant evidence to bolster their argument and demonstrate that the case affected more than just Ripple, but had broader implications for the entire crypto space.

Outcome of the SEC vs. Ripple Case

The Ripple vs. SEC case, which began in 2020, concluded with a mixed ruling in July 2023. Judge Torres ruled that XRP sold on public exchanges does not qualify as a security, while some institutional sales were deemed to involve unregistered securities.

This ruling provided Ripple with a partial victory, though the case was not fully resolved until both sides dropped their appeals in August 2025.

Following the ruling, XRP’s price surged, reaching $0.81 after a 72% increase, and later hitting an all-time high of $3.65 in July 2025 before stabilizing. This volatility highlighted the significance of the court’s decision, which allowed Ripple to continue its operations without facing full regulatory oversight for its token.

