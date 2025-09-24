The post XRP Bear Trap Confirmed, Bulls Ready to Smash $3 Price Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP traders who panicked when the price dipped below $2.70 are now seeing it as a classic bear trap. The dip toward the lower Bollinger Band forced out weak longs, triggered shorts and then quickly reversed into the same zone it faked out of. The move left bears stuck and bulls back in control, and now the question is what comes next. On the weekly chart, XRP is still hanging around above its 20-week moving average, which is good news for the bigger picture.  In the past, when XRP holds these mid-levels after a surge, it often builds strength for another push higher. The line to watch is still $2.70.  XRP/USD by TradingView If buyers can defend it, the door to the upper band near $3.55 reopens, the same level that rejected the rally in July. If it breaks cleanly above that, it will show the bear trap as the final shakeout before the rally continues. Dip bought The daily view shows XRP price chopping sideways for weeks, testing traders’ patience, and then quickly dropping back up. “Big hands” scooped up liquidity, lifting the price back above $2.80. This is what an accumulation phase looks like — quiet and frustrating, but usually a base for the next rise. The future of XRP is not just about small traders chasing candles. The bigger appetite for altcoin risk will set the tone, but with the bear trap done and dusted, the advantage is leaning toward the bulls. Shorts enjoyed a brief win, but now it looks like things are swinging back the other way. Source: https://u.today/xrp-bear-trap-confirmed-bulls-ready-to-smash-3-price-pointThe post XRP Bear Trap Confirmed, Bulls Ready to Smash $3 Price Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP traders who panicked when the price dipped below $2.70 are now seeing it as a classic bear trap. The dip toward the lower Bollinger Band forced out weak longs, triggered shorts and then quickly reversed into the same zone it faked out of. The move left bears stuck and bulls back in control, and now the question is what comes next. On the weekly chart, XRP is still hanging around above its 20-week moving average, which is good news for the bigger picture.  In the past, when XRP holds these mid-levels after a surge, it often builds strength for another push higher. The line to watch is still $2.70.  XRP/USD by TradingView If buyers can defend it, the door to the upper band near $3.55 reopens, the same level that rejected the rally in July. If it breaks cleanly above that, it will show the bear trap as the final shakeout before the rally continues. Dip bought The daily view shows XRP price chopping sideways for weeks, testing traders’ patience, and then quickly dropping back up. “Big hands” scooped up liquidity, lifting the price back above $2.80. This is what an accumulation phase looks like — quiet and frustrating, but usually a base for the next rise. The future of XRP is not just about small traders chasing candles. The bigger appetite for altcoin risk will set the tone, but with the bear trap done and dusted, the advantage is leaning toward the bulls. Shorts enjoyed a brief win, but now it looks like things are swinging back the other way. Source: https://u.today/xrp-bear-trap-confirmed-bulls-ready-to-smash-3-price-point

XRP Bear Trap Confirmed, Bulls Ready to Smash $3 Price Point

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 23:29
XRP traders who panicked when the price dipped below $2.70 are now seeing it as a classic bear trap. The dip toward the lower Bollinger Band forced out weak longs, triggered shorts and then quickly reversed into the same zone it faked out of. The move left bears stuck and bulls back in control, and now the question is what comes next.

On the weekly chart, XRP is still hanging around above its 20-week moving average, which is good news for the bigger picture. 

In the past, when XRP holds these mid-levels after a surge, it often builds strength for another push higher. The line to watch is still $2.70. 

XRP/USD by TradingView

If buyers can defend it, the door to the upper band near $3.55 reopens, the same level that rejected the rally in July. If it breaks cleanly above that, it will show the bear trap as the final shakeout before the rally continues.

Dip bought

The daily view shows XRP price chopping sideways for weeks, testing traders’ patience, and then quickly dropping back up. “Big hands” scooped up liquidity, lifting the price back above $2.80. This is what an accumulation phase looks like — quiet and frustrating, but usually a base for the next rise.

The future of XRP is not just about small traders chasing candles. The bigger appetite for altcoin risk will set the tone, but with the bear trap done and dusted, the advantage is leaning toward the bulls. Shorts enjoyed a brief win, but now it looks like things are swinging back the other way.

