XRP Before The Major Momentum Supported By Community, Pi Network Price Estimates, XYZVerse (XYZ) On The Trajectory To Become Dominant Crypto Presale In 2025

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/22 23:41
XRP
XRP$3.0664+5.59%
Major
MAJOR$0.17205+4.83%
Pi Network
PI$0.36983+4.37%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.118+18.83%

Pi Network’s price guesses are getting mixed reactions. At the same time, XYZVerse (XYZ) stirs talk as a strong contender for 2025’s top presale. Stay tuned for a breakdown of what could shape the next wave in digital coins.

XRP (XRP)

Source: TradingView

XRP slides as traders digest a rough week. The coin trades between 2.95 and 3.29 after losing 10.35% in 7 days. The month looks worse with a 17.39% dip, yet the 6-month chart still shows a 14.08% gain.

Short term mood is flat. The 10-day average sits at 2.95 while the 100-day line is 3.00. Momentum tools near midline back this pause. Buyers need a push above 3.29 to test 3.49, the first ceiling. Sellers aim to drag price toward 2.80, the closest floor.

A clean break over 3.49 could unlock 3.84, adding about 17% from the top of today’s band. If energy fades and 2.95 cracks, a slide to 2.80 would shave 5%. A deeper fall to 2.46 would mean a 17% cut. For now, price hovers near the middle, so traders watch for volume before choosing sides.

$XYZ Unlocks the G.O.A.T. Status, Early Investors Positioned for Massive ROI

XYZVerse ($XYZ) has brought a brand-new concept to the memecoin niche by blending the excitement of sports with the fast-moving energy of crypto. Designed for hardcore fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, this project goes beyond just being another token—it’s a growing community built around passion for the game.

With the bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse is aiming higher than the average meme coin. And people are taking notice—it has recently earned the title of Best New Meme Project.

What sets $XYZ apart? It’s not a short-lived trend. This project has a clear roadmap and a dedicated community focused on long-term growth.

Fueled by the sports mentality, the $XYZ token has emerged as the ultimate contender ready to crush competitors. $XYZ is on its way to the winner’s podium to become a badge of honor for those who live and breathe sports and crypto.

$XYZ Already Delivers Even Before Hitting the Market

The $XYZ presale is underway, providing access to the token at a special pre-listing price.

Launch Price: $0.0001
Price Now: $0.005
Next Stage: $0.01
Final Presale Price: $0.02

Following the presale, the $XYZ token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, with a target listing price of $0.10. If the project raises enough capital to support this valuation, early investors could see returns of up to 1,000x on their presale entries.

So far, over $15 million has been invested, reflecting strong market interest. Notably, securing tokens at a lower presale price offers the potential for higher ROI upon launch.

Demand for $XYZ is surging, driving rapid progress in the presale. Early buyers secure the lowest prices, maximizing their potential returns.

Join $XYZ Presale Now and See Your Pennies Grow Into Millions!

Pi Network (PI)

Source: TradingView

Pi Network rides a sharp slide. The coin lost 8.44% this week and 19.72% in 1 month. Zoom out 6 months and the pain is clear at minus 48.73%. Today it trades between 0.36 and 0.41, a tight band that keeps traders edgy.

Short term mood is mixed. The 10 day average at 0.36 sits a hair under the 100 day mark at 0.37, hinting at an old downtrend. Yet RSI at 62.62 pairs with a high stochastic of 81.34, pointing to fresh demand. The nearest ceiling shows at 0.43 then 0.48; floors stand at 0.34 and 0.29.

If bulls shove the price above 0.43 the pair could sprint 15% to test 0.48 with upside to 0.50 in sight. Failure to clear 0.43 risks a dip back to 0.34 and maybe 0.29, a fall of around 20%. The data says momentum is tilting positive, but the longer slide warns that each rally is still a countertrend move for now.

Conclusion

XRP and PI appear poised for gains, yet XYZVerse’s sports-meme model, 20,000% growth aim, upcoming gaming features and community control positions $XYZ as the standout of the 2025 bull run.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post XRP Before The Major Momentum Supported By Community, Pi Network Price Estimates, XYZVerse (XYZ) On The Trajectory To Become Dominant Crypto Presale In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008095+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04195+7.39%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Partager
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.1024+2.63%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168--%
Particl
PART$0.1848+2.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Partager
China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance Holdings Limited has partnered with YZi Labs to deepen its footprint in the crypto asset space, particularly within the BNB Chain ecosystem.  In a voluntary disclosure today, the company revealed the signing of a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Memorandum. $100 Million in BNB Allocation As part of the agreement, China Renaissance will allocate approximately $100 million to BNB. This makes it the first Hong Kong-listed company to include BNB in its crypto asset portfolio.  The move seeks to generate competitive yields from the BNB ecosystem while also securing long-term involvement in high-quality projects within the BNB Chain. The partnership will also focus on promoting Web3 initiatives and the compliant listing of BNB on licensed Hong Kong crypto asset exchanges. In collaboration with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and other ecosystem players, China Renaissance plans to develop fund-based investment products and further the adoption of BNB through compliant financial channels. RWA Fund to Integrate BNB in Real-World Use Cases Under the guidance and cooperation of YZi Labs, China Renaissance intends to launch a multi-hundred-million-dollar Real-World Asset (RWA) fund. The fund aims to accelerate the integration of BNB public chain technology in stablecoin and RWA applications, particularly among Hong Kong-listed companies. YZi Labs will serve as a strategic advisor in the cooperation, supporting China Renaissance with: Ecosystem project referrals and third-party connections (custodians, validators, infrastructure providers) Branding and promotional support via official channels Collaborative Web3 and capital markets initiatives Together, the parties plan to identify and execute new growth opportunities that benefit China Renaissance’s financial services capabilities and the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNB Breaks New ATH Amid Institutional Frenzy Notably, BNB is the native token of BNB Chain, one of the most actively used blockchains globally. It helps in powering transactions, securing the network through governance, and supporting applications in DeFi and beyond. Market-wise, BNB surged to an all-time high of $881 on Thursday, continuing a strong uptrend with a 35% gain over the past 60 days. A wave of institutional interest has fueled the rally. In July, companies like Windtree Therapeutics and Nano Labs collectively invested $610 million into BNB. However, not all corporate crypto bets have fared well. Windtree’s stock, which initially soared on the announcement, has since plunged nearly 90%, putting it at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq. While the memorandum between China Renaissance and YZi Labs is non-binding and subject to final agreements, the collaboration further confirms institutional confidence in BNB and its ecosystem.
Binance Coin
BNB$895.53+6.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.05481+8.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1354+6.69%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 23:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto