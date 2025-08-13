XRP Boom Meets WinnerMining, Turning Market Waves Into Daily Payouts

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/13 19:00
Large-scale XRP transactions are drawing market attention after on-chain data revealed that major investors — often referred to as “whales” — scooped up 60 million XRP within 24 hours, driving daily trading volume to nearly $180 million.

The surge in institutional activity comes alongside the launch of a new cloud mining rewards program from global provider WinnerMining, which now supports direct XRP payments.

WinnerMining’s new contracts give XRP holders an alternative way to put their assets to work. Instead of relying solely on price appreciation, participants can activate mining power through the platform without purchasing hardware or managing operations. Earnings are credited daily, and the initial capital is returned at the end of the contract term.

With whales moving $180 million in a day, WinnerMining lets anyone tap into the action with fixed-term crypto contracts that pay out every 24 hours.

“Digital asset value shouldn’t hinge entirely on market swings,” said Edward Godoy, WinnerMining’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our goal is to make it simple for people to earn steady returns while retaining full control of their crypto.”

Contract Options

All contracts feature automatic daily payouts, with earnings withdrawable or reinvestable for compound growth.

You can view the full list of contract options here.

Key Platform Features

  • Multi-asset support — XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, BNB, and more.
  • Low entry barrier — No mining hardware required; $15 bonus for new sign-ups.
  • Daily settlement — Payouts credited within 24 hours.
  • Flexible durations — Multiple term lengths and investment tiers.
  • Security measures — Cold/hot wallet separation, multi-layer encryption, transparent ledger.

How to Get Started

  • Create a WinnerMining account and claim the $15 bonus;
  • Connect your crypto wallet securely;
  • Select a contract based on your budget and preferred term;
  • Start mining — payouts begin the next day.

WinnerMining also offers a referral program with commission rates of up to 4.5% for affiliates.

Sustainability and Compliance

All mining operations are powered by renewable energy, aiming for carbon-neutral status. The company maintains transparent reporting and operational compliance to foster investor confidence.

Outlook

With whale activity fueling renewed interest in XRP and broader adoption of blockchain applications, predictable-yield mining contracts may appeal to investors seeking steady portfolio income alongside long-term crypto exposure. WinnerMining aims to position its platform as a simple, secure, and accessible entry point into the cloud mining market.

For more information, visit winnermining.com

For business inquiries, contact: [email protected]

The WinnerMining app is available for free on Google Play or at winnermining.com

