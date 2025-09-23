The US SEC has streamlined the process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing direct listings of assets with a six-month futures trading record on Coinbase. XRP and DOGE ETFs will launch on major US exchanges on September 18th, marking the beginning of a new era of compliant altcoin investing. With XRP’s price holding steady at $3 [...] The post XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily! appeared first on Blockonomi.The US SEC has streamlined the process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing direct listings of assets with a six-month futures trading record on Coinbase. XRP and DOGE ETFs will launch on major US exchanges on September 18th, marking the beginning of a new era of compliant altcoin investing. With XRP’s price holding steady at $3 [...] The post XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily! appeared first on Blockonomi.

XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily!

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/23 19:00
SIX
SIX$0.02096+0.19%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1728+0.52%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004571-4.67%
XRP
XRP$2.8654+0.15%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001769+4.67%

The US SEC has streamlined the process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing direct listings of assets with a six-month futures trading record on Coinbase. XRP and DOGE ETFs will launch on major US exchanges on September 18th, marking the beginning of a new era of compliant altcoin investing.

With XRP’s price holding steady at $3 and poised to reach $5-10, market enthusiasm is high. Meanwhile, IOTA Miner, with its cross-chain computing power integration, DeFi dividends, and green energy mining farms, offers investors a one-click, low-barrier, and secure, stable daily income solution, rapidly becoming a top choice for passive income.

Why choose IOTA Miner? Six key advantages:

✅ Compliance and transparency: Registered in the UK, legal and trustworthy

✅ No barriers to entry: No mining rigs or technical expertise required

✅ Environmentally friendly: Powered by 100% renewable energy

✅ Flexible multi-currency payments: Supports USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, and more

✅ Cutting-edge technology: Partnered with Bitmain to ensure stability and efficiency

✅ Ultimate security: Cloudflare + SSL + MFA triple protection

How to quickly earn daily income with IOTA Miner

Step 1: Register for a free account on the IOTA Miner platform using any email address (new users receive a $15 welcome bonus and a $0.6 daily sign-in bonus).

Step 2: The platform offers a variety of contract plans suitable for different users. Choose the one that suits you and increase your stable income.

Step 3: Wait for the contract period to end and withdraw your capital and earnings.

The following is an example of your potential earnings:

Contract Type

funds

period

Daily income

principal plus total earnings

DOGE/LTC

$100

2Day

$5

$100+$10

BTC/BCH

$1,500

12Day

$18.75

$1,500+$225

BTC/BCH

$6,000

30Day

$84

$6,000+$2,520

DOGE/LTC

$25,000

35Day

$407.5

$25,000+$14,262.5

BTC/BCH

$100,000

30Day

$1,910

$100,000+$57,300

BTC/BCH

$300,000

55Day

$7,200

$300,000+396,000

Income description:

“Mining income will be automatically credited to your account the day after the contract takes effect.”

“When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your personal wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to achieve continuous rolling appreciation.”

Referral = Earn Money

Earn up to $36.8 USD for every referral!

Rewards are limited, so seize the opportunity!

Summary

With the approval of the XRP and DOGE ETFs, the crypto market is experiencing new opportunities for compliant investment. IOTA Miner, leveraging cross-chain computing power integration, DeFi dividends, and green energy mining farms, offers investors a zero-entry, one-click, low-risk, and highly secure daily income solution. With its transparent compliance, environmentally friendly and efficient operations, multi-currency support, and cutting-edge technology, IOTA Miner is rapidly becoming the preferred platform for passive income investors.

Official website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact email: [email protected]

Android or Apple version download: https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

The post XRP Bull Run Hits, IOTA Miner Users Easily Earn 6,700 XRP Daily! appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.41%
Pi Network
PI$0.27482-6.99%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/20 00:28
Partager
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.015395+106.86%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.83%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-1.67%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011936+9.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-0.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost