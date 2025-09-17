XRP-centric treasury company VivoPower expands mining fleet to acquire XRP at 65% discount

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/17 17:53
XRP
XRP$3.0123-0.54%

VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed energy company that recently launched an XRP-centric treasury, will expand its mining fleet to acquire XRP at a 65% discount.

Summary
  • Caret Digital, VivoPower’s mining unit, is adding proof-of-work rigs and converting mined tokens into XRP, effectively securing the asset at a 65% discount.
  • The company combines token swaps from mining with strategic Ripple Labs share purchases, aiming to maximize XRP exposure at the lowest average cost.

VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed XRP-centric treasury company, has announced that its digital asset mining unit, Caret Digital, has obtained bulk discounts on additional mining rigs and will expand its proof-of-work mining operations.

VivoPower plans to convert mined tokens into XRP as part of its dual approach to treasury management. The strategy is designed to maximize XRP exposure at the lowest possible average cost, combining token swaps from mining operations with strategic purchases of Ripple Labs shares.

By converting mined tokens into XRP rather than purchasing directly at market rates, VivoPower said it can secure the digital asset at an effective 65% discount.

VivoPower’s pivot to XRP

The company’s focus on XRP as a core treasury asset has been underway since earlier this year. VivoPower introduced its XRP-centric treasury strategy in late May, initially backed by a $121 million private placement led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. As part of this strategy, the company aims to increase its XRP exposure through a combination of digital asset mining and strategic acquisitions, including OTC trades, with BitGo as its designated trading partner, and equity purchases of Ripple Labs.

In addition to acquiring XRP directly, VivoPower has partnered with Flare, a Layer 1 blockchain supported by Ripple Labs, to generate yield on its XRP holdings. The yield program allows the company to earn returns on deployed XRP, which are systematically reinvested into the treasury, enhancing overall portfolio efficiency.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

PANews reported on July 9 that pump.fun tweeted that $PUMP will be officially launched on July 12 through an initial coin offering (ICO). The total supply of tokens is 1
FUNToken
FUN$0.009431-2.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01353-0.36%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007997-1.45%
Partager
PANews2025/07/09 22:08
Partager
Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev responded to OpenAI's questions, emphasizing that the OpenAI and SpaceX "stock tokens" launched for European users
Notcoin
NOT$0.001863-0.53%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.047-9.97%
Partager
PANews2025/07/03 19:50
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
Union
U$0.00962-6.22%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08628+0.41%
FUND
FUND$0.0175-26.47%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

pump.fun: PUMP will launch its first token offering on July 12, with 15% used for ICO public sale

Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

‘This is absurd:’ Crypto community pushes back as Bank of England proposes stablecoin caps

Furious Arca CIO Slams Circle For “Measly” IPO Allocation, Vows To Cut All Ties