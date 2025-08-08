XRP climbs as Pepeto becomes 2025’s memecoin to watch

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP surges on institutional interest and ETF optimism, while Pepeto emerges as a bold new memecoin with real infrastructure and viral momentum.

New disclosures reveal that multiple corporations are quietly accumulating XRP and treating it more like a financial anchor than a speculative asset. Flora Growth, Hyperscale Data, and Webus International have all declared sizable positions. Flora listed XRP in its Form 10-Q. Ault Capital Group, which owns Hyperscale Data, confirmed a $10 million stake.

Meanwhile, Webus shared plans in its Form 6-K for a $300 million XRP strategy. With a ruling expected in Ripple’s SEC case by August 15, XRP has jumped by nearly 10%, pointing to growing confidence in its role as a treasury-grade crypto.

After weeks of sideways trading, the broader market is starting to move. XRP remains a major talking point, with optimism rising over the potential approval of a spot ETF. Still ranked among the top ten tokens, XRP is once again under the spotlight.

But there’s also fresh momentum behind Pepeto (PEPETO), a memecoin in presale priced at $0.000000145. It’s catching the attention of savvy investors who believe it might follow, or even surpass, the early trajectories of DOGE and SHIB.

Price forecast: XRP eyes $8 as ETF buzz grows

ETF momentum is lifting XRP price forecasts once more, and institutional investors are circling back.

Analysts now see possible highs of $8 to $10 by 2026, assuming favorable regulatory decisions and fresh partnerships. Legal uncertainty still clouds the short term, but the long-term outlook remains compelling.

XRP currently trades at $3.14, offering room for upside if institutional demand kicks in. Some investors are holding tight. Others are scanning for what might take the lead if XRP slows down in the next leg of the bull market.

Pepeto: The memecoin with real infrastructure

Pepeto is gradually carving out a spot among top 2025 memecoin contenders. Still in presale at $0.000000145 and having raised over $5.89 million, it comes with more than just hype. The project includes PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange, and a native cross-chain bridge, both functional tools that give it a leg up in utility.

Market watchers are already pointing to Pepeto’s potential. With a clear product, a presale price near the floor, and a fast-growing user base, it’s seen as a coin that could deliver exponential returns, with traction expected to build after launch.

Some believe Pepeto could match or beat the early gains of SHIB or PEPE, depending on how much the market embraces the full PEPETO framework and how quickly momentum snowballs after listings go live.

Whale movements reveal a split in market sentiment

Wallet data shows that long-term XRP holders are still accumulating. At the same time, some capital is shifting away from older memecoins like SHIB and PEPE. That flow appears to be heading toward Pepeto.

With a strong ecosystem and a presale price still at $0.000000145, it’s gaining traction among investors looking for the next breakout. In a moment where the market is asking what comes next, Pepeto is increasingly being viewed as a possible answer.

What is Pepeto all about?

Offers 254% APY through staking to reward long-term commitment

Entry price is $0.000000145 ahead of listings

420 trillion token supply, same as PEPE, giving it the same scaling potential

Rooted in a comeback narrative led by a PEPE co-creator

Community already surpasses 100,000 engaged users and growing

So far, more than $5.83 million has been raised. With listings around the corner, many believe the window for entry is closing fast. These are the moments that tend to reward early action. Pepeto may not stay this quiet for long.

Conclusion

XRP remains the dependable option for those betting on institutional adoption and ETF exposure. Pepeto, a meme coin that has been redesigned with genuine infrastructure and a clear vision to go beyond hype, on the other hand, represents the high risk, high reward side of cryptocurrency.

A portfolio that strikes a balance between Pepeto’s asymmetric upside and XRP’s structured growth might be a wise choice for investors in 2025. XRP offers a good runway in this rapidly shifting market, but Pepeto has the kind of speculative firepower that could yield enormous gains.

To learn more about PEPETO, visit its website, Telegram, and Twitter.